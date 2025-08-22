Ranking The Top 10 Players in Houston Cougars Football History
In the almost 80-year history of the Houston Cougars football program, the team has seen its fair share of highly-talented players come through the program's doors.
Houston has been the home to a Heisman trophy winner, multiple All-Americans, and a number of conference player of the year awards, among other recognitions.
With as many talents as the Cougars have had, some names are bound to miss the list, but here are 10 players that stand out in Cougar history.
1. Andre Ware (1987-89)
In his three seasons with Houston, Ware compiled 8,202 passing yards, 75 passing touchdowns, 8,058 total yards, and 81 total touchdowns, all of which are statistics ranked in the top-10 in program history. In 1989, Ware threw for 4,699 yards, 46 touchdowns en route to winning the Heisman Trophy, the only Houston Cougar in program history to win the prestigious award.
2. Case Keenum (2007-11)
Case Keenum's name sits at the top of four major statistical categories in program history, as he is No. 1 in passing yards, passing touchdowns, total yards, and total touchdowns. Keenum still holds the NCAA record in passing yards with 19,217. He won the Sammy Baugh Trophy twice, was a first-team All-American, was named Conference USA Player of the Year twice, and was a two-time first-team All-Conference USA selection.
3. David Klinger (1989-91)
Another one of the Cougars' quarterbacks finds himself on the list. Klinger took over for Ware after he left for the NFL Draft and picked up right where he left off. Klinger finished his career in Houston with 9,430 passing yards, 91 passing touchdowns, 9,327 total yards, and 93 total touchdowns; all four totals rank in the top-5 of each statistical program category in program history.
4. Wilson Whitley (1973-76)
The first non-quarterback on the list is defensive tackle Wilson Whitely, who, in his four seasons with the Cougars, was a dominating force on the defensive line. His senior season in 1976 was one of the best seen in program history as he led the Cougars' defense to a Southwest Conference championship game, and he won the Lombardi award, the SWC Defensive Player of the Year.
5. Robert Newhouse (1969-71)
Robert Newhouse rushed for 1,757 rushing yards during the 1971 season, which was the second most yards in a season in NCAA history at the time and still the most in school history. While also being tied for No. 10 touchdowns in a single season with 12,
6. Elmo Wright (1968-70)
In his three seasons with Houston, wide receiver Elmo Wright recorded statistics that still stand to this day, finishing his career with 153 catches, 3,347 receiving yards, and 34 touchdowns. Wright was also recognized as a consensus All-American and a second-team All-American during his career.
7. Ed Oliver (2016-2019)
The Houston native proved his five-star rating throughout his three seasons with the Cougars, recording 193 tackles, 54 tackles-for-loss, and 13.5 sacks. Oliver was a three-time All-American and three-time First-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection and the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.
8. Greg Ward Jr. (2013-2016)
Greg Ward Jr. was dynamic for the Cougars with his dual-threat ability, allowing him to finish his Houston career fourth with 8,705 career passing yards and fifth with 52 career passing touchdowns, while also tying the Houston career record with 39 career rushing touchdowns. Leading the Cougars in 2015 to an AAC championship, which was Houston's first conference title since 2006.
9. Elandon Roberts (2013-2015)
One of the anchors of that conference championship-winning season in 2015 was linebacker Elandon Roberts, who totaled 142 tackles, 19 tackles-for-loss, and six sacks en route to an AAC first-time selection. And was a part of the Houston team that was victorious over Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in 2015.
10. Sebastian Vollmer (2004-2008)
The big 6-foot-8 offensive tackle was an anchor at left tackle on the Cougars offensive line earning an All-Conference USA First Team selection in 2008 and an
All-Conference USA Honorable Mention in 2007. During his senior year, Vollmer started in all 13 games and in 610 pass atmepts allowed jsut one sack.