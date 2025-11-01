Houston Cougars On SI

Score Predictions For Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

The Houston Cougars On SI staff deliver their predictions for No. 22 Houston's Week 10 matchup against West Virginia Saturday morning at TDECU Stadium.

Michael Carrara

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The No. 22 Houston Cougars will look to improve to 8-1 on their season and stay in contention for the Big 12 conference with a win over the West Virginia Mountaineers in Week 10 at TDECU Stadium.

By the afternoon Saturday, the Cougars will look to have taken advantage of the Mountaineers' defensive woes and anchoring them offensively to avoid any trap game implications and drop their Big 12 campaign record to a mark of 0-6 in 2025.

Per the ESPN matchup predictor, Houston is given an 81.1% win probability while listed as a two-touchdown favorite by ESPN Bet.

Having overviewed the matchup statistically and generally throughout the week, it's time to turn it over to our staff as they give us their predictions for the Week 10 contest just before the calendar flips to November.

Jon Alfano, Staff Writer

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman
Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) and tight end Tanner Koziol (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This might have the makings of a trap game for the Cougars after last week’s huge win over Arizona State, but if we’re being perfectly honest, West Virginia is simply not a good football team.

The Mountaineers have lost five-straight games, three of them in blowout fashion, and don’t have much going for them on either side of the ball. If the Cougars show up, they should win this game decisively.

Prediction: Houston 35, West Virginia 14

Aaron Raley, Staff Writer

The Cougars are without a doubt one of the best teams in the Big 12 as of right now and their win over Arizona State that put them back in the AP Poll was exhibit A of their elite production.

This momentum will lead to exhibit B, which will take place Saturday in Houston, when they host a pounding of a struggling West Virginia Mountaineers team. Give me the Coogs by a mile.

Prediction: Houston 38, West Virginia 14

Maanav Gupta, Staff Writer

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman
Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) scrambles with the ball as they play against the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cougars are coming into this game with all the momentum and additional support from an excited fan base at home.

Newly-ranked Houston shows why they are a top 25 program this season & easily dominate over a struggling West Virginia team from start to finish.

Prediction: Houston 37, West Virginia 14

Ashton Grissom, Staff Writer

I think Houston continues rolling against a West Virginia team who sits at the bottom of the Big 12 Conference and picks up another win at home.

Prediction: Houston 31, West Virginia 17

Carson Wersal, Staff Writer

Texas Christian University Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister
Oct 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

West Virginia played TCU really close last weekend but I think that's more of a testament to the Horned Frogs trending downwards.

I expect the Mountaineers to give Houston some trouble in the first half but I think their weak defensive front is going to allow Dean Connors and Conner Weigman to wreak havoc in the ground game. The Cougars are going to run away with this one in the second half."

Prediction: Houston 34, West Virginia 17

Michael Carrara
MICHAEL CARRARA

Michael Carrara is a staff writer for Houston Cougars on SI. He attends the University of Houston, where he is a journalism major and a marketing minor. He is also a sports writer and reporter for the Daily Cougar, having covered baseball as an NCBWA member. You can find Michael on all major social media channels, including X on @michaelcoalec.

