Score Predictions For Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
The No. 22 Houston Cougars will look to improve to 8-1 on their season and stay in contention for the Big 12 conference with a win over the West Virginia Mountaineers in Week 10 at TDECU Stadium.
By the afternoon Saturday, the Cougars will look to have taken advantage of the Mountaineers' defensive woes and anchoring them offensively to avoid any trap game implications and drop their Big 12 campaign record to a mark of 0-6 in 2025.
Per the ESPN matchup predictor, Houston is given an 81.1% win probability while listed as a two-touchdown favorite by ESPN Bet.
Having overviewed the matchup statistically and generally throughout the week, it's time to turn it over to our staff as they give us their predictions for the Week 10 contest just before the calendar flips to November.
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
This might have the makings of a trap game for the Cougars after last week’s huge win over Arizona State, but if we’re being perfectly honest, West Virginia is simply not a good football team.
The Mountaineers have lost five-straight games, three of them in blowout fashion, and don’t have much going for them on either side of the ball. If the Cougars show up, they should win this game decisively.
Prediction: Houston 35, West Virginia 14
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
The Cougars are without a doubt one of the best teams in the Big 12 as of right now and their win over Arizona State that put them back in the AP Poll was exhibit A of their elite production.
This momentum will lead to exhibit B, which will take place Saturday in Houston, when they host a pounding of a struggling West Virginia Mountaineers team. Give me the Coogs by a mile.
Prediction: Houston 38, West Virginia 14
Maanav Gupta, Staff Writer
The Cougars are coming into this game with all the momentum and additional support from an excited fan base at home.
Newly-ranked Houston shows why they are a top 25 program this season & easily dominate over a struggling West Virginia team from start to finish.
Prediction: Houston 37, West Virginia 14
Ashton Grissom, Staff Writer
I think Houston continues rolling against a West Virginia team who sits at the bottom of the Big 12 Conference and picks up another win at home.
Prediction: Houston 31, West Virginia 17
Carson Wersal, Staff Writer
West Virginia played TCU really close last weekend but I think that's more of a testament to the Horned Frogs trending downwards.
I expect the Mountaineers to give Houston some trouble in the first half but I think their weak defensive front is going to allow Dean Connors and Conner Weigman to wreak havoc in the ground game. The Cougars are going to run away with this one in the second half."
Prediction: Houston 34, West Virginia 17