Three Things We Learned From Week 1 of Houston Football Camp

The first week of Houston Cougars football fall camp just wrapped up on Wednesday, and there is quite a bit to take away already.

Houston will have just over two more weeks of fall camp practices until Aug. 28 as the Cougars build up towards a highly anticipated 2026 season. UH was already ranked No. 24 in the preseason coaches poll, and the expectations remain high for the team to perform.

The Cougars are considered to be a contender to make the Big 12 championship this season, and the amount of talent that this team has on both sides of the ball makes that a real possibility.

Here are three things we learned from the first week of fall camp.

Houston's Stronger Depth is Showing

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars running back DJ Butler (25) runs the ball during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For any team to have success in the Big 12, they must need great depth. Specifically in the trenches. It's all about physicality and size up front, while having a variety of playmakers in the backfield and outside the numbers.

Houston struggled in the depth aspect in its first two seasons in the Big 12, but that has dramatically improved heading into 2026. Houston's depth and the amount of talent were being demonstrated in camp.

The Cougars had many different wide receivers show up and make some plays. Sophomore Koby Young was the real standout in week one of camp. He didn't drop a catch and pulled down some incredible receptions. His big-play ability and speed could be a real weapon.

It's not just the experienced seniors in Amare Thomas or transfer Trent Walker. Young, as well as sophomore Jaquise Martin, could be the new names added to the top of the wide receiver rotation. Not to mention, redshirt sophomore transfer Tyson Turner has made his presence known.

Houston's offensive line has moved well at the start of camp and seems strong. While it does feature three new starters from the transfer portal, the group is now set, led by senior guard Shadre Hurst who has received multiple national honors. Camp is now being used to decide the depth and the backups.

The Cougars secondary also has great depth across the board, combining experience with talent.

Accountability Runs High

The coaching staff has preached being honest with their players on what they need to improve.

"Conflict is good. Confrontation is good. You've got to do it the right way. You see something obvious you should correct, correct it right then and there," coach Willie Fritz said.

Houston's coaches were quite interactive with the players during camp and would focus on that a lot. Defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong demonstrated how important being accountable is to him as he said the quote of camp so far.

"If we give up 40 points a game this year, I'm going to be working at H-E-B," Armstrong said after the first practice.

Houston's Offense Could Be the Real Deal

Senior quarterback Conner Weigman was a huge reason why the Cougars' offense turned it around. He's now back for his second year at UH and finally had a healthy offseason.

"I see a little more zip on the ball, a little more distance when he throws it," Fritz said. Weigman showed that in the first week with plenty of heat on some of his intermediate throws. His connection with Thomas looks as strong as ever.

Weigman has had a great start to camp and him building on last season's success could help this UH offense be an explosive group.