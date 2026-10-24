The No. 14 Houston Cougars are going to be featured in the biggest game in college football this week, battling the No. 10 Utah Utes in the program's first top-15 road matchup after 35 years. The game will also be featured on ESPN's College GameDay.

A big team storyline is senior linebacker Sione Fotu's return to his hometown of Salt Lake City and facing off against his former team, the Utes, that he played for in 2020 and 2023-24. Being a Utah native and also going up against your former team in a game of this magnitude brings about quite a range of thoughts.

Fotu Back in Utah

Sep 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars linebacker Sione Fotu (12) recovers a backwards pass during the first quarter against the Southern University Jaguars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's gonna be a full-circle moment for me. I loved my time there and, of course, I love home, so just being able to see people that I've seen for a little bit, and having them cheer and be on the other side of Rice Eccles is gonna be fun," Fotu said.

Both programs have turned around and are each Big 12 contenders. The winner of this game will be in great shape to make the College Football Playoff and possibly the conference championship. It's a moment that means a lot to Fotu.

"I talked to my dad yesterday, and we were just talking not only because I'm going back and I'm playing the team that first played for, but it's meaningful football. A lot is on the line, a lot's at stake. This is the stuff that you dream of. So, I'm really just living the dream, honestly," Fotu said.

It can also benefit Houston for having one of its leaders familiar with Utah and what to expect. Rice Eccles Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in the Big 12, and it's famously known for an elite home-field advantage at late night, which is when Houston is playing.

"It's the same as the hard places we've played so far this year. Just don't let the crowd have an effect on us. Play our game, whether it's nighttime," Fotu said. They like to talk about Rice Eccles at night. It's just the same as anywhere else at night."

The late time in a different time zone is something that Houston will need to adjust to. Fotu hated it during his time in the Pac-12 because of waiting all day for the game and getting antsy.

"Last year helped us a little bit by going to Oregon State. Now, a lot of kids who came back from last year are ready for that kind of flight," Fotu said.

The 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker described how this will be special for his family to experience and is expected about 30 people.

"It's gonna be a pinch-me moment until that ball's kicked off, but it'll be fun and it'll be pretty weird for my family too. They used to sit in a certain section in the Ute Stadium, and now they're gonna be in that section that they got for Houston fans," Fotu said. "My mom said if you wear anything Utah, you can't get a ticket."

Depth Without Yates

Oct 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; UCF Knights running back Duke Watson (26) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Carmycah Glass (25) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fotu's role and importance has significantly increased due to senior linebacker Jaden Yates being out with a leg injury the past few weeks. Yates had been one of the best defensive players. Fotu and senior Carmycah Glass have taken on additional work as the two starters.

"Jaden Yates is a hell of a player, and he's definitely been missed the last few weeks. With me and Carmycah, it's just trying to pick up the load for what, of course, was our leading tackler for a while, so we're just trying to make sure that there's no fall-off with him being out," Fotu said.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Glass played at Houston last season as well and brings experience.

"We rotate back, so when your name is called, it's time to step outside. I fill that void," Glass said.

He already has 18 total tackles, while Fotu has 21 and three passes defended. A key part of this road trip is the longer flight and the altitude effect as well. Houston is ready for that.

"Our staff, they always have been on hydration, because going on a plane for that duration dehydrates your body. We try to grab as much hydration and fluid as we can going on to the plane," Glass said.

Yates had experience in the SEC with Ole Miss last year and its run to the CFP semifinals. He's always been helping out even prior to his absence.

"Jaden comes in and he's like a sideline coach now. He comes off the field and he gives that feedback," Glass said.

Coach Willie Fritz mentioned that Yates will likely be out one more week. He's hinted after the bye week could be the timeframe.

"He's (Fotu) just done a great job and this is obviously going to be a big game for him going back home and he's dealing with a lot. He's married, and they're having a baby in a while. He's got a lot of stuff going on more so than the other players do, but he's a very mature young man and handles it all in a first-class manner," Fritz said.