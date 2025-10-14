Six Houston Players Honored For Impressive 2025 Start
The Houston Cougars have been killing it in year two of the Willie Fritz era.
Houston got off to an extremely hot start and was one of the few undefeated teams remaining going into their game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Now sitting at 5-1, the Coogs get an opportunity to respark their hot streak and keep their impressive season on the right track.
For their impressive start, six Houston Cougars players were recognized by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and named to their Midseason All-Texas Team.
Houston’s All-Texas Team Members
Three Coogs standouts made the First Team squad, and all three were very deserving.
Kicker Ethan Sanchez made the First Team after an impressive start to the 2023. During the Coogs’ game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the broadcast announcer called Sanchez “the swaggiest kicker in the Big 12.” Sanchez’s play definitely warrants his confidence. This season, Sanchez has made 14 of his 16 field goal attempts with a long of 52 yards, and is perfect on extra points.
Another First Team standout, defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. has had an impressive season. To start the 2025 campaign, he has accumulated 41 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Allen has been a stalwart in stopping the run and a major part of Houston’s success.
The Cougars’ last First Team representative is cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr. During the first half of Houston’s 2025 season, McCutchin has established himself as a lockdown corner. So far, McCutchin has recorded 25 total tackles, 18 solo takedowns, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups.
As for the three second team players, running back Dean Connors is no-doubt the headliner. For his prowess in both the run game and aerial attack, he made the list as a utility player. On the 2025 season so far, he has recorded 438 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 95 attempts. Through the air, he logged 13 receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. In his solo year with the Coogs, Connors has quickly become one of the integral parts of the offense.
Another transfer standout, Khalil Laufau has been tearing it up for Houston. This season, he has accumulated 20 total tackles, eight solo tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and a pass defended. Laufau has been one of the most important pieces of the Cougars’ defense and shows no intention of slowing down soon.
The Houston defense landed its fourth defender on the All-Texas team in safety Jordan Allen. Allen has helped establish the Coogs’ “no-fly zone” of a secondary, recording 23 total tackles with 13 solo and one pass defended.