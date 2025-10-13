Tracking the Houston Cougars’ Bowl Projections
The Houston Cougars have already proved themselves a better squad than last year’s with a dominant win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
In year one of the Willie Fritz era, the Coogs posted a disappointing 4-8 record, with a 3-6 conference record. In 2025, Houston boasts a 5-1 overall record, with a 2-1 mark in Big 12 play. With their five wins, the Cougars have already surpassed last year’s squad and are on the cusp of bowl eligibility.
With bowl eligibility on the horizon, here is a collection of several outlets’ projections for the Houston Cougars.
Houston’s Bowl Projections
ESPN
Kinder’s Texas Bowl vs Vanderbilt
The first of ESPN’s two projections for the Houston Cougars would be the Texas Bowl against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Coogs’ and ‘Dores’ stories are interestingly similar. Both teams had a dynamic quarterback transfer in and revitalize the program under new head coaches. Houston making the Texas Bowl would be a home game for Houston and would surely please many Coogs fans.
Radience Technologies Independence Bowl vs Western Kentucky
The Independence Bowl is played in Shreveport, Louisiana, this year between a Big 12 squad and a representative from Conference USA. With both teams sitting at 5-1, this has potential to be a pretty exciting matchup.
CBS Sports
Autozone Liberty Bowl vs Vanderbilt
The Liberty Bowl, played annually in Memphis, Tennessee between an SEC school and a Big 12 team. This is the second projection for Houston to take on Vanderbilt, which would be awesome to see. Coogs fans should prefer the Texas Bowl, as the Liberty Bowl would likely be a Vanderbilt home game with its close proximity to the Commodores’ campus.
Athlon Sports
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs Army
The Armed Forces Bowl is played in Fort Worth, Texas. Houston is projected is to take on the Army Black Knights, a historically run-heavy team. Just a short trip from Houston, Coogs fans should be able to see this one in person pretty easily.
On3
JLab Birmingham Bowl vs Mississippi State
On3 has the Houston Cougars making the trip to Birmingham, Alabama to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a sleeper team in the SEC this season. The Bulldogs would undoubtedly bring a challenge for the Coogs.
Sports Illustrated
Independence Bowl vs UTSA
The Independence Bowl is by far the most popular projection for the Houston Cougars. This time, a Lone Star fight will cross the Sabine River to battle in the bowl. The UTSA Roadrunners have been engaged in battles with top teams in their conference and should provide an exciting matchup for Houston.