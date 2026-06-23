Texas Tech WR Transfer Could Take Next Step With Houston Cougars

Houston has a stacked wide reciever room in 2026.

The players that have graduated from last year's class have opened new opportunities for many new receivers have have joined from the transfer portal. While a talented receiver like Amare Thomas are still playing at Houston, there is definitely opportunity in the WR2 and 3 roles.

That is where the transfer portal and recruiting comes in. The portal allows many players from other colleges who haven't had a good opportunity to play to start over again and try their luck on another roster.

One of these players from the transfer portal is Tyson Turner, and he offers a lot when it comes to the reciever position. Coming from Big 12 opponent Texas Tech, what does Turner bring to the table when it comes to Houston?

Tyson Turner before Houston

Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz walks on the sideline during the game against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Before his start at Texas Tech in 2024, Turner was a three star prospect at Bryan HS. While at his HS, he also competed in high jump competitions, and he would place very high, even winning a couple championships in 2023.

His football career in HS was also pretty amazing for a player fresh out of HS, as he also joined the district teams in 2021 and 2022. His stats on the turf were also a highlight and got him a spot as the No. 36 WR in the country coming out of HS.

While Turner was at Texas Tech, he was mainly a developing reciever for the depth chart. He did play 13 games in 2025, but only has two receptions for 12 yards over his two year career with the Red Raiders.

Because of his minimal playing time, it seems Turner joined Houston to have a better opportunity to see the field. So as an incoming sophomore for the 2026 season, it will be interesting to see how Turner will take the next step with the Cougars.

Tyson Turner and Houston

Texas Tech is known for their offense, and their 2025 run also exemplifies how dangerous their roster was. They also dominated the Big 12 last year, and a major part of that was the offensive play.

As a former Red Raider, Turner also has experience when it comes to in-conference teams like WVU and Utah, with both of those matchups being dangerous for Houston on their 2026 schedule. If his abilities are enough to see him on the field, Turner will most likely be a supportive receiver in the WR3 position, but he could compliment Thomas as a WR2.

Either way, Turner has experience when it comes to college football, and it won't be surprising if he has a big season with the Cougars this year.