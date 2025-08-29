The Good, Bad, and Ugly of Houston Cougars' Week 1 Victory
The Houston Cougars opened their 2025 football season in style, rolling past the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks with a convincing 27-0 shutout victory.
Willie Fritz’s track record of second-year success is already taking shape, as Thursday night’s win adds to his impressive 44–17 mark in year two of his coaching stops.
Yes, the Lumberjacks weren’t the hardest of competition, but a comfortable opener may have been exactly what Houston needed. Transfer quarterback Conner Weigman impressed in his debut, the offense found its rhythm, Austin Armstrong’s defense pitched a shutout, and Cougar fans left TDECU Stadium smiling.
Let’s dive into one of our favorite features: the good, the bad, and the ugly from Houston’s Week 1 shutout victory against SFA.
The Good: Balanced Performance on Both Sides of the Ball
Houston’s dominance was so complete that the backups got the entire fourth quarter to themselves.
Quarterback Conner Weigman looked every bit the part in his debut, throwing for 159 yards and three touchdowns on an efficient 15-of-19 passing. The ground game was equally sharp, racking up over 160 rushing yards with four different backs topping the 30-yard mark.
Transfer receivers also made their presence felt. Tanner Koziol hauled in seven catches for 63 yards and a touchdown, while Amare Thomas Jr. added three grabs for 44 yards, including a 20-yard score.
On the other side of the ball, new coordinator Armstrong’s defense had a solid showing. The Cougars shut out their opponent for the first time since 1989, flashing the same potential that had them ranked fourth in the Big 12 in scoring defense a year ago.
The Bad: Tanner Koziol’s Injury Scare
The only sour note came in the third quarter when star tight end Tanner Koziol left with an apparent injury, briefly silencing the home crowd. The Ball State transfer was one of Houston’s biggest offseason additions after posting 839 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
Fortunately, the injury appeared minor. Koziol remained on the sideline for the rest of the game, and early indications suggest he avoided anything serious.
The Ugly: Penalty Problems
The Cougars’ lone blemish was their lack of discipline, committing 8 penalties for 65 yards. Against SFA, those mistakes didn’t matter. Against a better team like let’s say, Arizona State, handing over free yards could turn into an ugly loss. Houston will need to tighten that up fast before conference play gets going.