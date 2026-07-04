The Houston Cougar With the Best Chance to Become a First-Round Draft Pick

Houston has a lot of talent when it comes to their roster.

Most will only play college football for their career, but others will move on to the NFL if they've met certain milestones in their career. This honor normally goes to players who have the most playing time on the field or those who have the most explosive plays.

It's also known that most players from the big conferences get chosen year after year, and the Big 12 is no exception to that rule. 31 players from the Big 12 who attended the NFL draft got drafted, which is one of the highest numbers of players from the Big 12 going pro.

With wide receiver Amare Thomas most likely attending the upcoming NFL draft after his 2026 season with the Cougars, is Thomas one of the best candidates to go pro on the Houston roster?

What makes Amare Thomas NFL ready?

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) runs the ball during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As one of Houston's top receivers, Amare Thomas has done a lot since he transferred to Houston in 2025. 2026 will be his last collegiate career with Houston, and Thomas has taken the time to prepare himself for the NFL with his time in Houston.

Throughout last season, it was clear that Thomas was one of Houston's most productive receivers when it came to yardage. He had an average of at least 50 yards per game, and notched a total of 966 overall on the season.

When it comes to the NFL, those production stats are going to be one of the major driving forces for Thomas to be drafted. His production and chemistry with Houston's quarterback Conner Weigman have seperated himself from other receivers in the conference, putting Thomas in one of the best positions before the upcoming draft.

However, when it comes to his senior season, he must keep the same production if he wishes to guarantee a draft spot. Many players have had amazing sophomore and junior seasons but fail to execute in their final season.

That being said, most of the production from 2025 has stayed for another year with Houston, and new talent from the transfer portal and recruitment looks to stabilize the Houston roster with depth. With Thomas shooting for a spot in the NFL, his production could get him in easily if he chooses to go pro.

It all comes down to how much he plays throughout the season, but scouts have already had their eyes on Thomas for the longest time. It's safe to say that Thomas will be one of the next biggest Cougars in the NFL.