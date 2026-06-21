The Top 5 Best Wide Receivers in Houston History

The Cougars have produced some of the most explosive receivers not only in the Big 12 but in college football history.

Even now, wide receiver Amare Thomas has shown his ability to become one of the best receivers for Houston.

Here are the top 5 best wide receivers in Houston's Football history.

1. Elmo Wright

Nov 18, 1973; Kansas City, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs receiver Elmo Wright (17) carries the ball under pressure from the Houston Oilers at Arrowhead Stadium during the 1973 season. Mandatory Credit: Rod Hanna-Imagn Images | Rod Hanna-Imagn Images

Elmo Wright was the first major superstar for receivers in Houston. Wright was a Consensus All-American in 1970, a Second-Team All-American and a College Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Wright compiled 3,347 yards and 34 touchdowns in an era where run-first ran with supremacy. He also posted 21.9 yards per catch, which was an NCAA record at the time, with 111.6 yards per game.

Wright goes down as one of the most impactful Cougars in Houston's history.

2. Patrick Edwards

Patrick Edwards was in an era where all-time passing leader Case Keenum was his quarterback. Additionally, Edwards remains to be the all-time leader in receiving yards with 3,784 yards and 35 touchdowns along with it.

Edwards created one of the most explosive offenses in college football and Houston's history. His ability to create space and his ability to catch contested balls were a key reason to why Houston went 13-1 in 2011.

3. Tank Dell

Tank Dell only played two years with Houston, playing his first two years with Alabama A&M. However, Dell would go on to have one of the best two-year seasons in Houston's history.

In his first season with Houston, Dell compiled 1,389 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his final year, he recorded 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns. Additionally, Dell was a First-team All-American in the Athletic Conference and led the nation with multiple receiving touchdowns in 11 different games.

Dell developed into one of the nation's top receivers during his time with Houston and his explosive abilities made him a fan favorite.

4. Vincent Marshall

During his time with Houston, Vincent Marshall compiled 3,770 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. In the Art Briles era, his reliability, consistency and speed laid the foundation for Houston's success in the 2000s.

Additionally, Marshall used to have the title for most career receiving yards with Houston before Edwards broke the record.

5. Donnie Avery

Donnie Avery compiled 2,144 yards and 12 touchdowns. Avery had the ability to score anywhere and everywhere on the field with his explosiveness and speed, making him a dangerous threat for opposing defensive backs.