This Houston Cougars Defensive Unit Could be Poised for a Big Day vs TCU
The defense for the No.23 Houston Cougars has become one of the more exciting parts of the program this season. In his first year as defensive coordinator, Austin Armstrong has been instrumental in Houston's rise to the top half of the Big 12 in both passing and rushing defense.
Despite head coach Willie Fritz making headlines in the transfer portal with offensive additions like Conner Weigman, Tanner Koziol, and Dean Connors, the real story this season has been the Cougars' defense.
While the offense has definitely improved, Houston's defense has quietly been one of the better units in college football this season. The defensive line, in particular could find a lot of success against the Horned Frogs this weekend.
The Horned Frogs Have Struggled in the Running Game
It's an understatement to say that TCU has struggled to run the ball this season. While the passing attack is regarded as one of the best in the Big 12 with quarterback Josh Hoover, the Horned Frogs have struggled to put up points in their last three contests.
After starting the season 4-1, averaging nearly 37 points per game, the TCU offense now averages just over 30 points per game this season. Landing at No.49 in the country in total offense, many Frog fans have been found the on-field results underwhelming.
The rushing attack has played a large part in TCU's 6-4 record this season. In fact, Kendal Briles' offense ranks among the worst in the country at running the football, coming in at No.108 in rushing offense.
Due to a battered TCU offensive line, Houston's defense likely smells blood in the water. With pieces like Carlos Allen Jr. and Eddie Walls III that excel at defending the run, there's reason to believe that TCU will once again struggle to run the football on Saturday. Allen Jr. has been one of the better defenders in the Big 12 this season with 59 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, and one sack.
The health of Kevorian Barnes is definitely something that Coog Nation should monitor when midweek availability reports start to roll out during the week. The senior transfer from UTSA leads the Frogs in rushing with 443 yards and three touchdowns. If he returns from injury, TCU's run game could see slight improvements.
A Quick Evaluation of the Cougars' Defense
Across 10 games this season, the Houston defense has allowed an average of 22.1 points per game. Entering the weekend as the No.43 defense in the country, that mark isn't bad, but not exactly elite either.
What's led the Cougars to an 8-2 record is their ability to limit big plays. By not giving up chunk plays on defense, Houston has forced opposing offenses to pick up more first downs, therefore forcing them into some uncomfortable positions.
The Cougars also don't have any particular weakness that truly stands out. While Houston's secondary has had some questionable moments this season, it's also kept opposing quarterbacks from taking over the game on more than one occasion.
The only quarterback who's surpassed 300 passing yards against the Cougars was Behren Morton of the No.5 Texas Tech Red Raiders. Personally, I would say that the Texas Tech offense is a slight outlier among the others that the Cougars have faced this season.