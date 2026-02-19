This Houston Cougars Freshman Will Be One to Watch in 2026

It's now common knowledge that the Houston Cougars have been making waves in the world of college football. In just two years under head coach Willie Fritz, Houston's football program has gone from forgotten to formidable.

The Cougars saw improvement everywhere last season. Fueled by transfers Conner Weigman, Tanner Koziol, and Amare Thomas, Houston reached 10 wins and even secured a Texas Bowl victory over the LSU Tigers.

While those achievements sent shockwaves throughout the Big 12, the Cougars' biggest accomplishment of the 2025 season had more to do with their future. In just his second year with the program, Fritz and his coaching staff put together one of best recruiting classes in school history.

The 2026 recruiting class for the Cougars is headlined by Keisean Henderson, a five-star quarterback from Legacy the School of Sport Sciences. The Spring, Texas native has been classified as the No. 1 pass-thrower in the 2026 class. The hype around Henderson has landed him on Bleacher Report's list of the most intriguing freshmen coming into this season.

All Eyes on Houston's QB Room This Spring

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) calls a play during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In just three seasons playing quarterback at Legacy, the School of Sport Science, Henderson threw for over 8500 passing yards, totaling nearly 100 passing touchdowns. As a senior, he also recorded 10 rushing touchdowns on 522 rushing yards, making him a true dual-threat quarterback.

All things considered, Henderson appears to be the future of the Houston football program, making his first spring on campus one of the most anticipated storylines in Houston. While he isn't expected to start as a true freshman, Bleacher Report has tabbed him as a player to watch when spring practices begin in late March.

Even with senior signal-caller Conner Weigman projected to start for the Cougars, Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard believes that Henderson needs to find some playing time in some capacity.

"It's so difficult to supplant a senior like Weigman, who is seasoned and already proven in the Big 12," Shepard writes. "But Henderson has the next-level ability that simply doesn't often play at a place like Houston. The Spring, Texas, native has to see some action."

"If Henderson proves he can cut it, it may not be out of the question to see him get some snaps much the way Kyle Whittingham did with first-year player Byrd Ficklin last year, despite having a star under center in Devon Dampier."

As the No. 1 player in the 2026 recruiting class, it would certainly be a disappointment to see Henderson not get any game action this coming season. Like many elite recruits coming out of high school, it's likely that he will redshirt his first season with the program. Still, though, for up to four regular-season games, Coog Nation could get a sneak peek at their future starting quarterback.