This Houston Cougars Offensive Lineman Is Geared Up For An Incredible 2026 Season

It's not often that offensive linemen make headlines in the football world, but luckily for the Houston Cougars, one of their newest acquisitions on the front line has proven himself as an outlier.

Thursday morning, Houston offensive guard Shadre Hurst was named on ESPN's Way-Too-Early All-American Team for the 2026 season, projecting college football's top players heading into the upcoming season.

Hurst, who comes to Space City from the Tulane Green Wave, joins Cincinnati guard Evan Tengesdahl and Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. as the lone offensive selections from the Big 12 Conference.

Hurst Named Way-Too-Early All-American

Tulane Green Wave offensive linemen Shadre Hurst (56) blocks during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

During his time at Tulane, he developed as one of college football's most reliable guards, earning multiple first-team all-conference honors as well as Freshman All-American recognition thanks to his consistency, physicality, and pass protection skills.

Hurst's protection allowed for quarterback Jake Retzlaff to throw for 3,168 yards and 15 touchdowns during Tulane's 11-3 season, which included an AAC Championship win over the North Texas Mean Green, and was followed by the school's first College Football Playoff appearance, which resulted in a 41-10 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

After Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall headed to the Florida Gators to take over head coaching duties there, Hurst would hit the transfer portal, landing in H-Town.

As has been the case with many Houston transfers from the Green Wave, the lineman is reunited with head coach Willie Fritz, and gives the Houston line some flexibility, which should allow the team to open up the run game a little more behind Hurst's presence, as well as his technique and balance.

The Cougars are fresh off of their first double-digit win season since the 2021 season after going 10-3 in 2025, culminating in a 38-35 win over the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl, and seeing the transfer quadrant of quarterback Conner Weigman, running back Dean Connors, wide receiver Amare Thomas, and tight end Tanner Koziol lead the way for the Cougars offense.

With Weigman and Thomas expected to return to the team for 2026, Hurst is surrounded by a plethora of offensive talent, and with his veteran leadership and chemistry with Coach Fritz, the Cougars are in prime position to repeat their success from the 2025 season, and perhaps finally get into the Big 12 Championship picture after seeing the hopes slip away late last year.

Hurst and the Coogs will begin their first season together with a hosting of the Oregon State Beavers at the newly named Space City Financial Field on September 5.