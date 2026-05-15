This Is Easily The Toughest Stretch of Next Season For The Houston Cougars

In every schedule, there are likely going to be those rough patches that are challenging to get through.

Looking at Houston’s 2026-27 schedule, it is hard to pinpoint where that might be, and there are many cases to be made about several teams being in that discussion.

Given how the schedule was made, it is hard to argue that when the Cougars play the Wildcats, Cowboys, and Utes, it won’t be easy to glide through with three convincing wins. That doesn’t mean they won't make it through, but it is where adversity could kick in, and here is why these schools are not going to be a cupcake game.

At Kansas State

Nov 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jadon Jackson (0) runs against Houston Cougars defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) after a catch in the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

This game stands out as a possible swing game Houston needs down the line. If this isn’t a win, it might change the entire outlook of the season because it will be a hole the program is trying to climb out of with so many stacked teams in the Big 12.

Manhattan is a difficult place to play when the program is having success, and with a new head coach with high aspirations and the fanbase feeling confident, that fuels the home team to go out and execute at the next level.

With two offensive geniuses, this has offense written all over it, so playcalling can be of the utmost importance, which also correlates to having a defense that can limit the explosive plays. It features two quarterbacks with the potential to make a deep run, as Conner Weigman faces Avery Johnson. A win can keep the season on the right path, and a loss raises questions from the critics.

vs Oklahoma State

Even after coming off a win or a loss, this matchup gets interesting because the Cowboys don’t strike many as one to reckon with this year, and could be a team that quietly sneaks up and pulls off upsets. They are coming off a bad season where a coaching change was made, and nothing went right. That can change in the blink of an eye with a new head coach, Eric Morris.

Last season, Oklahoma State didn’t put up a ton of fight in the 39-17 loss to Houston, but now that there is a new system to learn with a redshirt sophomore who is the favorite to win the quarterback job, there are a lot of unknowns about how he’ll perform, which might make it harder to prepare for in film sessions.

Offensive coordinator Sean Brophy, paired with defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity, is a scary duo known for making quick turnarounds with the crew they work with. If both units meet expectations, watch out for the pressure forced upon the Cougars to score and get stops. Without a win at home, it sets up a monumental matchup on the road the following week that very well could matter in the standings.

At Utah

The Utes are one of those teams that are always going to be in that conversation to make a run for a title. Every season, it seems like they are picked by some to make it over the hump and be at the top. Could it finally be the year, and if so, is that trouble for the Cougars?

There have been a few changes since these two programs met: Morgan Scalley took over as head coach for Kyle Whittingham, and quarterback Cam Rising medically retired, opening the door for Devon Dampier to take the starting position. No changes are expected for Houston as they’ll ride with Weigman, but he’ll be in a hostile environment that might be too much.

The Cougars were undefeated on the road last season and need that to carry over again. All three losses were at home. That’s why this three-game slate in the thick of the schedule matters. If it can find ways to extend that streak on the road with two of the hardest places to play at and protect homefield advantage, it’s looking bright for head coch Willie Fritz & Co.