Conner Weigman Is One Of The Top Quarterbacks In A Loaded State Texas

Preseason lists are just opinions.

In one of the latest ones that was posted by Garage Gameday Sports, Houston’s quarterback Conner Weigman was placed at No. 4 on the list. Was this a fair spot for the veteran? Not really. Why?

In front of Weigman were three other quarterbacks. Arch Manning from Texas. Brendan Sorsby from Texas Tech and Brad Jackson from Texas State.

Arguably, it makes sense that Manning would be at the top of the list, but after that, Weigman is the clear No. 2.

Debatable List

Here are my Top 10 QBs playing in the state of Texas for the 2026 college football season.



Agree? Disagree?



Let me know. pic.twitter.com/i3tnT1PRn3 — Garage Gameday Sports (@GamedayGarage) April 22, 2026

Last season, the Cougars finished with a record of 10-3 with a win in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl at the end of the season against LSU. Who played a major role in that victory and the 10-win season? Weigman.

Throughout the entire season, the Cypress, Texas native was consistent in growing as a player after not being familiar with the program and the culture that head coach Willie Fritz liked to run. In his first four games, he steadily increased the amount of yards he recorded in the air and built chemistry quickly with his teammates. He has seven games in which he passed for over 200 yards, and eight games with 2+ touchdowns.

On the season, the 6-foot-3 stud finished with 2,705 yards passing with 25 touchdowns. Keep in mind, he went down with an injury that kept him out of part of the game against No. 11 Texas Tech, so those numbers could be larger than they are.

As for the Texas State man under center, Brad Jackson, he did accumulate better stats than 3,224 yards in the air with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

No disrespect to what Jackson had done the past year, but if you break down the defenses the two face, Weigman faced harder defenses, and Jackson didn’t. One separator that proves that is when the blitz is dialed up and how both read and react to it. There were 27 sacks taken by Jackson and only 18 taken by Weigman.

When looking at what Sorsby has done compared to Weigman, there are more debates and conversations about how the two compare. Sorsby played for Cincinnati and slung the ball around for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns. Both quarterbacks faced similar opponents and were in the same conference, so a larger sample size can be drawn from that.

Sorsby posted solid numbers in the passing game, recording eight games with over 200 yards through the air. He also has eight games with multiple touchdowns. One of the differences between him and Weigman is the mobility.

If you look at the rushing numbers, Weigman was more efficient than Sorsby, where his legs arguably were a bigger factor for the offense as he wrapped up with 171 carries for 700 yards. As for Sorsby, he logged only 580 yards with nine punch-ins, compared to Weigman’s 11 touchdowns, so giving the edge to Weigman seems fair.

Now, comparing Manning gets very complicated, as he is one of the favorite candidates to be the highest-rated quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft and the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Last season, Manning recorded 3,163 yards with 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had a notable quarterback rating at 78.0 compared to Weigman’s 69.9. Many know that Manning has an awesome arm, with a quick release, and is a great scrambler. Weigman is a dual threat with tremendous accuracy and toughness.

Draw conclusions on all these quarterbacks based on what has been shown by their film, but one thing is for certain. Weigman has the case to be ranked better than the disrespect he was given.