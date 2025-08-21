Three Defensive Players Who Need to Step Up For Houston Cougars in 2025
The offense struggled in Willie Fritz's first year in charge of the Houston Cougars, finishing dead last in the Big 12 in average points per game, average yards per game, and touchdowns, en route to a 4-8 season. However, one of the bright spots was the Cougars' defense.
A unit that ranked towards the top in the Big 12, finishing the season allowing the second fewest average yards per game, having the third best third down conversion rate, and the fourth lowest average points per game allowed.
And in 2025, Houston brings in a new defensive coordinator in Austin Armstrong, who last year was with the Florida Gators as their defense coordinator, coached three SEC All-Freshman defenders and ranked No. 6 nationally in fourth down conversion defense and No. 11 in first downs defense. Looking to make a jump in year two and trying to compete in the Big 12, the Cougars will need a productive season from a couple of key players on the defensive side of the ball.
Who Will the Cougars' Defense Depend on in 2025?
Kentrell Webb - Safety
Kentrell Webb enters his junior season in 2025, with the safety being looked upon to be one of the anchors of the Cougars' defense throughout the season. A season ago, Webb was Houston's fourth leading tackler with 54 tackles, two pass deflections and one fumble recovery.
Webb, now as an upperclassman, will be looked at for leadership more than ever, as he recently spoke about the development of the Cougars' defense throughout fall camp
"I feel like we're coming along good," Webb said via Coogs247. "We have got great coaches who are hard on us and push us, but I feel like we are where we want to be at this point in fall camp. We're about halfway through with fall camp, but we're not done yet with what we're working towards."
Latrell McCutchin Sr. - Cornerback
Houston lost two of their top players in the secondary, losing Jeremiah Wilson and AJ Haulcy to the transfer portal, both of whom combined for nine of the 12 interceptions the Cougar defense had a year ago.
Stepping into the role will have to be senior Latrell McCutchin Sr., who recorded 37 tackles, three pass deflections and one forced fumble a season ago. McCutchin and Webb will have to be a key pairing in the Cougars' secondary to recreate the passing defense from a season ago.
Carmycah Glass - Linebacker
The Cougars brought in a number of new transfers ahead of the 2025 season, and while some of the biggest additions were on the offensive side of the ball, not to be ignored is the addition of linebacker Carmycah Glass, who transferred in from Louisiana.
In 2024 with the Ragin' Cajuns, Glass started in all 13 games and was the second leading tackler of the squad with 75 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, 0.5 sacks, and three quarterback hurries. Now, Glass will look to replicate his production as a part of the Cougars' linebacker corps.
All three will get the opportunity to start the season on a strong note for the Cougars' defense as Houston will begin its 2025 season against Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.