Three Storylines To Watch Most in Houston's Week 3 Matchup Against Texas Tech

The No. 22 Houston Cougars face perhaps their toughest opponent in 2026, visiting the reigning Big 12 champions, the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

This matchup will be huge for the Cougars, who hope to compete for the Big 12 title in 2026.

Can Texas Tech Run the Ball?

Texas Tech running back J'Koby Williams runs the ball against Oregon State during the third quarter at Reser Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston has allowed a combined 20 rushing yards so far in 2026. In Week 1, Oregon State struggled to run the ball, totaling just 26 yards on 25 carries in their 33-20 loss at Houston. While Southern, whom Houston defeated 77-6, went backward, running for -6 yards on 22 carries.

Texas Tech hasn't gotten things going on the ground in its first two games. The team is averaging only 3.9 yards per carry, among the worst in the conference. J'Koby Williams has been good for the Red Raiders with 187 yards on 33 carries (5.7 AVG) and two touchdowns, but the other running backs in the RB room have struggled.

This includes a star, Cameron Dickey, who has only run for 71 yards on 25 carries (2.8 AVG) and one touchdown so far. Dickey ran for 1,124 yards in 2025. Against Oregon State in a 35-24 win, Dickey ran for only 21 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Given how well the Cougars have stopped the run and how poorly the Red Raiders have run the ball, it makes sense to assume this is a major strength for the Cougars. If the Red Raiders can't run effectively on Friday, their offense may shift to a passing-oriented attack.

Will Hammond and Co. have done well in the passing game so far, but the Cougars' secondary isn't a pushover. The Cougars rank third-worst in the conference in passing yards allowed per game so far, with only Texas Tech and West Virginia behind them, but the secondary has the talent to bounce back. The secondary could bounce back if it knows that the Red Raiders intend to run a pass-heavy offense.

Which Secondary Can Bounce Back?

Texas Tech hasn't been pushed around in the trenches either when it comes to stopping the run. The Red Raiders have allowed only 130 rushing yards, the third-best total in the conference so far.

Of course, the Red Raiders competition (Abilene Christian and Oregon State) hasn't really tested that run defense. Houston can, especially after they ran for 388 yards on Southern. However, this game could come down to which team can defend the pass better.

Texas Tech has a dangerous wide receiver room, especially with Coy Eakin and Kenny Johnson, both of whom will be hard for the Houston secondary to defend. Meanwhile, Houston possesses one of the best wideouts in the country, Amare Thomas, and a great QB, Conner Weigman.

Both teams have the ammunition to make this a pass-heavy, high-scoring game. Both teams have talented secondary players, including Houston cornerback Will James and Texas Tech cornerback Brice Pollock. But neither secondary has lived up to expectations yet.

Both secondaries were highly touted coming into 2026. It will be interesting to see which pass defense can cause the most chaos come Friday. Whichever secondary can put things together may be able to carry their team to victory.

Can Houston's Offensive Line Survive the Red Raider Defense?

Houston wanted to improve its offensive line, so it added several key players through the 2026 transfer portal. This includes Anthony Boswell, All-American Shadre Hurst, and Drew Terrill. So far in 2026, the O-line has been strong, helping the Cougars run effectively, all while allowing only one sack.

However, the O-line faces its biggest challenge by far in Texas Tech. The Red Raider defensive line includes All-American DT A.J. Holmes Jr., Mateen Ibirogba (No. 1 DT in the 2026 transfer class), DE Adam Trick, DT Bryce Butler, and others.

The linebacker group, led by seniors Ben Roberts, Austin Romaine, and John Curry (the "star" or hybrid in the Red Raider defensive scheme), is also great. Running the ball against the Red Raiders won't be easy with Texas Tech's defensive talent. The O-line will also have to stop Texas Tech's effective pass rush.

The Red Raiders racked up 41 sacks in 2025 (best in the Big 12). Despite only five so far this season, they undeniably have great pass rushers who could disrupt Houston's offense. If Houston can run the ball effectively and stop the run, then they have a great chance of defeating the reigning Big 12 champs.

The Cougars currently seem to have a potential advantage in the trenches heading into this matchup. If the O-line can contain Texas Tech's talent, then a ton of pressure will fall on Will Hammond.

The Big 12 has its fair share of good teams, but the conference could open up to Houston if the Cougars can win in Lubbock. Texas Tech could be the toughest opponent on the schedule, and Houston's future trip to Utah could be a huge challenge as well. This win could be the biggest in recent history for the Cougars.