What a Win Over No. 13 Texas Tech Would Mean for Houston

This Friday's matchup between the No. 22 Houston Cougars and No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders is a massive opportunity for Houston - an opportunity to make a big statement in the conference.

The Cougars suffered an ugly 35-11 loss against Texas Tech in 2025 and seek revenge.

Houston Could Dethrone The Reigning Big 12 Champions

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman looks for an open receiver during the second quarter against the Southern University Jaguars at TDECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Raiders faced little resistance in 2025 on their way to a Big 12 title, blowing out every opponent except Arizona State. The Sun Devils pulled off a big upset as former Sun Devil QB Sam Leavitt threw for 319 yards and a touchdown. Plus, the Red Raiders were without starting QB Behren Morton, leading to a 26-22 loss in Tempe.

After that game, Texas Tech easily overpowered its remaining opponents to finish 11-1 and reach the Big 12 title game. The Red Raiders then blew out BYU 34-7 to win the conference. In the College Football Playoff, the Oregon Ducks surprisingly shut down Texas Tech, forcing four turnovers en route to a 23-0 win. It was a strange end to an otherwise dominant season for Texas Tech.

Really, in 2025, almost every conference opponent of Texas Tech looked completely outmatched. To begin the season, though, they haven't looked the same. The Red Raiders defeated Abilene Christian 33-10 despite being a 45.5-point favorite. On Saturday, the Red Raiders didn't exactly bounce back as they fought for their lives against a 25.5-point underdog, Oregon State, whom they defeated 35-24.

Houston also struggled against the Beavers, only winning 33-20 in Week 1. But unlike Houston, Texas Tech was outgained 472-352 and didn't look good. Houston played an FCS opponent in Week 2 and defeated Southern 77-6. But the Cougars clearly bounced back, unlike the Red Raiders, who seem to be Houston's perfect prey.

In two games, Houston has allowed only 20 rushing yards and has run the ball effectively (388 rushing yards on Southern), showing that, despite being the underdog, Houston has one major advantage (Texas Tech is averaging only 3.9 yards per carry, among the worst in the conference).

It won't be easy to take down the reigning Big 12 champs, but the first two weeks have shown one thing: Houston has a strong chance of beating Texas Tech. And if the Cougars can pull off the upset (as 7.5-point underdogs), then they control their own destiny in the Big 12.

Houston Has a Winnable Schedule Ahead

The remaining schedule for Houston in 2026:

@ Texas Tech, @ Georgia Southern, vs. UCF, @ Kansas State, vs. Oklahoma State, @ Utah, vs. Cincinnati, @ Colorado, @ West Virginia, and vs. Baylor.

It's hard to tell how good teams are yet as we enter Week 3. But the schedule ahead has no unwinnable games. Certain teams could present big challenges, including Texas Tech, Kansas State, Oklahoma State (Oregon, ahem), Utah, and even Colorado.

Despite those potential challenges, Houston is currently the better team in most of those games, considering that only Utah and Texas Tech are ranked. Defeating the Red Raiders on Friday would likely make them the favorite in every game this season except for their trip to Utah (the Utes recently dominated Arkansas 43-10).

This matchup between the Cougars and Red Raiders may be one of the biggest there is in the conference in 2026. For Texas Tech, this game is a chance to prove they're still elite and can compete for a national title. The embarrassing loss against Oregon leaves the Red Raiders hungrier and wanting a second chance in the CFP.

For Houston, this win could open their path to the Big 12 and potentially make them a CFP contender. After the Cougars' win on Saturday, it is clear that this team is hungry for more in 2026. 10-3 is good, but a CFP appearance and a potential conference title are even better. This win would be a huge statement for Houston - perhaps even changing the national perception of the Cougars.