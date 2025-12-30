Tilman Fertitta Blown Away By Houston Cougars Football

The 2025 season was definitely one to remember for the Houston Cougars.

It may not have resulted in a conference or national championship run, but it was one that instilled hope back into the minds of Cougars fans and was capped off with a hard-fought win over the LSU Tigers in the Kinder's Texas Bowl Saturday night.

The 38-35 win gave Houston their first double-digit win season since 2021, and even earned them props from one of their most notorious supporters shortly after the game.

Tilman Fertitta Praises Cougars For 10-Win Season

Shortly after the clock hit triple zeroes, a video surfaced of Tilman Fertitta, a United States ambassador and the owner of the Houston Rockets, telling Paper City Magazine how important the win was for the Cougars and what it would mean for the program heading forward into the 2026 season.

"I'm so happy for Willie (Fritz) and the school and all the fans," Fertitta said to Chris Baldwin of the publication. "(It was a) Great year. To come back and win 10 games, it's a big deal. Something to really grow on for next year. It's a great springboard to next year. To win 10 games, and have the portal opening up, this is what we expect now."

Fertitta is the owner of the NBA's Houston Rockets, buying the team from Leslie Alexander for $2.2 billion in 2017, as well as Landry's, Inc., and is also a United States ambassador to Italy and San Marino since May 2025.

The businessman was also the chairman of the board of regents of the University of Houston system from 2014 to 2025.

In 2016, Fertitta donated $20 million to help rebuild the Cougars' home basketball arena and has since been renamed in his honor.

Fertitta also donated towards the construction of TDECU Stadium when it was being built in the early 2010s, and also bought the naming rights to what is officially known as the Landry's Crawford Boxes seating section in the left field portion of Daikin Park, the home of the Houston Astros.

The Cougars' exhilarating 10-3 2025 season comes just one year after the forgetful 4-8 2024 campaign that made up Willie Fritz's first year with the team.

With the acquiring of a quadrant of offensive stars in the transfer portal including quarterback Conner Weigman, running back Dean Connors, wide receiver Amare Thomas, and tight end Tanner Koziol, the Cougars offense saw a massive boost in production, with all four playing a key role in the bowl game victory over LSU.

With the program back in the right direction, the Cougars now look to improve in the 2026 season when they open up against the Oregon State Beavers on September 5 at what will then be called the Space City Financial Stadium in Houston.