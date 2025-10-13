SI

College Football Bowl Projections After Week 7: Penn State’s Season Goes From Bad to Worse

The SI preseason No. 1 team is now out of the postseason picture, but there are still plenty of intriguing matchups like Arch Manning vs. Bryce Underwood in the Citrus Bowl.

Bryan Fischer

Penn State is not projected to make a bowl game this season.
Penn State is not projected to make a bowl game this season. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the long history of college football, it’s hard to find a swifter collapse than what James Franklin and Penn State experienced the past two weeks. 

The Nittany Lions went from a real national title favorite to suffering a double-overtime loss to Oregon, then following that up with two inexplicable no-shows against the two worst teams in the Big Ten (just a few days ago, at least) in UCLA and Northwestern. Now, Franklin is out of a job, Penn State has lost starting quarterback Drew Allar for the season and what was shaping out to be a dream campaign has instead turned into nightmare fuel for every fan in blue and white.

FREE. SI College Football Newsletter. Get SI's College Football Newsletter. dark

To make matters worse, Sports Illustrated’s preseason No. 1 team seems to be cursed even further: Based on their upcoming schedule and how they’ve played so far, the Nittany Lions are no longer projected to make a bowl game. From one play away from the national championship game in a College Football Playoff semifinal to bowl-less just nine months later, stunning doesn’t even begin to describe it.

The good news for others outside Happy Valley is that a rash of upsets paved the way for some thrilling matchups, including Arch Manning vs. Bryce Underwood in the Citrus Bowl and a Tennessee-Nebraska reunion sure to evoke late 1990s nostalgia. Also, there are intriguing matchups like LSU-Virginia and another pair of preseason playoff hopefuls meeting in the Vegas Bowl between Illinois and Arizona State. Fun.

Here is how Sports Illustrated sees all of the 35 bowl games coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will wind up going bowling in 2025–26 after Week 7.

Bowl

Date

Matchup

L.A. Bowl

Dec. 13

Washington vs. Boise State

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 16

Troy vs. Utah State

Cure Bowl

Dec. 17

James Madison vs. Memphis

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 17

Georgia Southern vs. Miami (Ohio)

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 19

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 19

Mississippi State vs. Kansas State

Potato Bowl

Dec. 22

Western Michigan vs. UNLV

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 23

Old Dominion vs. Temple

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Liberty vs. Southern Miss

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Louisiana Tech vs. Texas State

Hawai‘i Bowl

Dec. 24

Western Kentucky vs. Hawai‘i

Sports Bowl

Dec. 26

Kansas vs. Toledo

Rate Bowl

Dec. 26

Baylor vs. Minnesota

First Responder Bowl

Dec. 26

Washington State vs. Texas State

Military Bowl

Dec. 27

Wake Forest vs. Navy

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27

Iowa vs. Louisville

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 27

Pitt vs. Tulane

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 27

BYU vs. Florida State

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

Buffalo vs. San Diego State

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 27

Fresno State vs. Tulsa

Gator Bowl

Dec. 27

LSU vs. Virginia

Texas Bowl

Dec. 27

Oklahoma vs. Houston

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Auburn vs. Cal

Independence Bowl

Dec. 30

Iowa State vs. North Texas

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

South Carolina vs. Maryland

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 30

TCU vs. USC

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Tennessee vs. Nebraska

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona vs. SMU

Citrus Bowl

Dec. 31

Texas vs. Michigan

Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Illinois vs. Arizona State

Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 2

Bowling Green vs. UTSA

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Missouri vs. Cincinnati

Mayo Bowl

Jan. 2

Vanderbilt vs. Duke

Holiday Bowl

Jan. 2

Utah vs. Clemson

TBD/Bahamas Bowl

TBD

Kennesaw State vs. Ohio

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America's All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor's in communication from USC.

Home/College Football