Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up Georgia Southern on Houston's 2026 Schedule

Georgia Southern University has a lot of history in their program heading into the 2026 season.

Since joining the Sun Belt in 2014, leaving the Southern Conference and putting their program on the division one level, they have seen major success throughout their time with the Sun Belt. In total, they have gone 4-4 in bowl games and have had seven seasons where they went over .500.

With their most recent win being the Birmingham Bowl this past season, how much of a threat is Georgia Southern to Houston?

How Dangerous is Georgia Southern?

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback JC French (12) passes the ball during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Looking at the week four matchup on Houston's schedule, Georgia Southern is the last out-of-conference opponent before Houston goes up against the Big 12 Conference.

Week four is also a difficult game to play, as it will be the game following a Texas Tech vs Houston rematch. The game against Georgia Southern may seem like a Tune-up game at first, but it may be a trap game considering the placement of their matchup.

If Houston loses their game against Texas Tech in week three, it will have their confidence lowered as it is a loss in the conference. Because of this, we may see a demoralized Houston team against a more confident Georgia Southern.

Houston will also go up against a dangerous UCF team after their matchup with Georgia Southern, which could deteriorate Houston's confidence heading into conference play. The game against Georgia Southern is a very important week for Houston football, and it can definitely be a loss if Houston doesn't stay confident.

Another thing that Georgia Southern has that can create a Houston upset in week four is their game in week two against a strong Clemson team. With their experience against Clemson, Georgia Southern could use their past experience there and apply it to Houston.

The Clemson game will showcase Georgia Southern's strengths and weaknesses, and having a two-week period to study against Houston could prove helpful when game time comes around. Georgia Southern also has the opportunity to study for Houston's game against Texas Tech, as Texas Tech has shown Houston's weaknesses to other teams last year.

With all of these resources and opportunities that Georgia Southern has, this week four matchup becomes a key game for Houston's 2026 season. With conference play happening before and after their game against Georgia Southern, Houston has to keep their confidence if they want to avoid this trap.