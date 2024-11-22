What Baylor coach Dave Aranda said about Houston game
After a 2-4 start to the season, the Baylor Bears (6-4, 4-3) have rattled off four consecutive victories and are bowl eligible for the third time in four years.
The Bears travel to Houston (4-6, 3-4) on Saturday to face a desperate Cougars squad that needs to win its final two games to reach a bowl game in Willie Fritz's first season.
Baylor is favored by 8.5 points and ESPN's FPI gives the Bears a 73.5% chance to win.
Here are the highlights of what Baylor coach Dave Aranda said ahead of Saturday's matchup with Houston:
Aranda on Houston's Defense and Playmakers
"There's some good energy and confidence right now with the team for sure. They see the challenge ahead with a really strong Houston team. I want to say defensively, particularly, the front is probably the best that we've played or that we're going to play. You just look at the individual playmakers there and how life is made difficult, whether you're trying to run it or throw it. That jumps off the screen when you watch it."
"Offensively the skill players they have, whether it's quarterback or running back or at receiver, a lot of speed and shiftiness. I think special teams has always been a big emphasis for their coach and just throughout the history of the thing, and it's the same now. A lot of dangerous weapons that they have that when you watch the film, you could see their competitiveness and their belief. With it being a night game and just all of it, I know that it's going to be a tough opponent. Our guys see that from the beginning and so we'll we'll be prepared for that."
Aranda on How Hard Willie Fritz's Team Plays
"You could tell the guys believe. You could tell that they fundamentally have improved as the year has gone on. He's done a great job, particularly again defensively, bringing a lot of boys who were with him at his previous stop and they've really made an impact."
"Overall throughout the team, you could tell that they play hard; they're winning the game or they're losing the game, it doesn't matter. Whether it's the third or fourth quarter and they're playing as hard or harder than when they started the game game, that's the ultimate credit right there. These boys play hard, so it jumps off the screen when you watch it."
Aranda on Baylor Potentially Overlooking Houston
"No, I don't think that's an issue. ... They've watched Houston on TV the last couple weeks and they have a lot of friends that are on that team. There's a few coaches that they know that are on that staff, and so they're fully aware of uh how dangerous that team is and what they're capable of. What we have ahead of us all depends on one step at a time. Houston's a dangerous team. They've got all my respect and the team's respect."
Aranda on the Competitive Balance in the Big 12
"I think it's just very difficult. Outside of Colorado ... they probably have two guys that fit this description ... When I was in the SEC there'd be guys where no one can cover this guy, no one can block this guy, and it became a Hoosiers, Jimmy Chitwood, clear the floor and all of that ... so there's some of that with Colorado for sure. But outside of that, there's teams with really, really good players, but not that level of it. ... Everyone else is kind of the same. Is it home? Is it away? Is it an injury deal? Is it a schematic thing? I think the coaching in our league is as strong as any other league. I'd put our coaching versus any league. Just because of that factor, that so much of it's the same and it's so balanced, that you're looking for all types of schematic advantages. It's very difficult."