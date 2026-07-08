Heading into this game, Houston has more advantages than the Buffaloes. With experienced veterans leading the team and proven players showcasing their talent, the Cougars are in a prime position to win this game.

However, there are some things that Colorado does better than the Cougars and it could upset Houston.

Here is what Colorado does better than Houston and why it matters in this upcoming 2026 matchup.

Explosiveness

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) stays on his feet to score after a tackle attempt from Baylor Bears safety Corey Gordon Jr. (24) during the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Colorado's biggest advantage is the ability to produce explosive plays. The Buffaloes revolve around speed, explosion and getting the ball to their best playmakers instead of playing slow and draining the clock.

Having the ability to score anywhere on the field when it matters proves to be a dangerous trait Colorado has in its pocket. With defensive back Javion White and linebacker Jaden Yates, Houston's chances of limiting explosive plays increase.

However, if the Cougars can't contain the Buffaloes' explosiveness, Colorado can control the game and force Houston to hurry in order to keep up.

Playing with Confidence

Another thing Colorado does better than Houston is playing with confidence. The Cougars have struggled to play with confidence when they are down against opposing teams, leading to multiple blowouts.

However, the Buffaloes do not have that problem. Even when they are down, the Buffaloes do not hesitate to try big plays or slow down. Head coach Deion Sanders has brought a culture of confidence into Colorado.

Confidence becomes an asset during close games as well. Having courage and not backing down against the opposing team proves to be an invaluable trait Colorado has.

If the Buffaloes string up a few explosive plays or force turnovers, their confidence skyrockets, making them hard to beat. Houston has to avoid this and limit Colorado's explosive plays in order to put it on a spiral of doubt.

Why it Matters

Houston's game against Colorado is the third-to-last in its season. Assuming that Houston has the best or second-best record in the Big 12, a loss against Colorado would make the Cougars' dreams of winning the conference vanish.

Winning this game is a must for the Cougars if they want to compete in the Big 12 Championship. However this game won't be as easy as many think.

Colorado has the confidence and explosive potential to win this game. For Houston, making Colorado doubt its decisions and limit the explosive plays will ultimately win the game for the Cougars.