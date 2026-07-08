Houston Has One Major Advantage in the Big 12 That Nobody is Discussing

The Houston Cougars are more than capable of making a run to the Big 12 championship in 2026. With a reloaded squad full of talent, Houston is considered to be among the top teams of the conference that could achieve something special.

Houston is somewhat a mix of underrated and strong potential for this season. While not the favorites in the Big 12, the Cougars are a serious player. Houston made an incredible turnaround last season from four to 10 wins. That included being ranked at the end of the year and a Texas Bowl win. 2026 is expected to be the next step forward for being a true contender.

Texas Tech and BYU still remain the top two favorites as the two teams that made the title game last season. Utah is also expected to have a contending year. Houston is obviously included among them as the Cougars did finish fourth last season with a 6-3 record.

There is an advantage that Houston has this season that not many are considering. It's the balance around the whole team. That is something under the radar that isn't talked about enough. Houston has the right mix and balance on both sides of the ball that is key to starting the season off strong and continuing that deep into the year.

Houston's Conference Advantage

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Balance and depth across the team are the advantages Houston has over the rest of the Big 12 competition. The Cougars also have a large number of key returning starters from last season, from both offense and defense, that not many other Big 12 teams have. The stability also translates to now-senior quarterback Connor Weigman and offensive coordinator Slade Nagle, who both return for their second season.

Weigman, having the same offensive coordinator alongside loads of experience, makes for what could be a massive season. Not to mention great depth at the wide receiver position, starting with senior wideout Amare Thomas, one of the best in the conference. There is a lot of young talent, such as Koby Young, as well as transfers such as Trent Walker.

The Cougars have multiple returning starters on the offensive line as well as a strong running back room. Defensively, key members of the secondary, such as junior cornerback Will James and senior defensive back Kentrell Webb, as well as pass rusher Brandon Mack.

BYU still has a young offense and some unknowns at wide receiver. Utah is going through a coaching change as well as a rebuild of the entire offensive line. Texas Tech had to go though the whole Brendan Sorsby situation and won't have him at quarterback. Houston is quite stable at the moment.