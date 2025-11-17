What Happened Around the Big 12 During Houston’s Bye Week?
The Houston Cougars bye week may have come at the perfect time this season.
Houston got its break with two games left in the season, giving the Cougars some time to get healthy before going into the most important stretch of the season.
With the Coogs at home getting some rest, here’s a look at how the rest of the Big 12 fared on Saturday.
Around the Big 12
Kansas State 14, Oklahoma State 6
Kansas State won a defensive battle against Oklahoma State, downing the Cowboys to keep them winless in conference play. While the Wildcats’ offense struggled, a win is a win.
Arizona 30, Cincinnati 24
Arizona completed an impressive upset over the No. 25 Cincinnati Bearcats. Arizona set the tone early with an early defensive stop before storming back late to down Cincinnati.
Arizona State 25, West Virginia 23
Arizona State narrowly outlasted the West Virginia Mountaineers, who had previously upset the Coogs earlier in the season. The Sun Devils kicked a clutch field goal late to seal the deal late in the fourth quarter.
Texas Tech 48, UCF 9
The Red Raiders are continuing their dominance over the Big 12, and it seems like no one is going to be able to stop them between now and the end of the season. UCF looked like they did not have a chance from the very beginning.
Utah 55, Baylor 28
Devon Dampier and the Utah Utes have turned it around since falling to the Red Raiders and are making it everyone else’s problem. Even with Dampier going down with an injury, Utah rolled right past Baylor fairly easily.
BYU 44, TCU 13
BYU bounces back after losing on the national stage against Texas Tech last week by taking out its frustrations on the TCU Horned Frogs. It was arguably the most complete game played by the Cougars all season and was a great showing to convince the College Football Playoff selection committee that they still belong in the conversation.
Updated Big 12 Standings
- Texas Tech, 7-1 conference, 10-1 overall
- BYU, 6-1 conference, 9-1 overall
- Utah, 5-2 conference, 8-2 overall
- Houston, 5-2 conference, 8-2 overall
- Arizona State, 5-2 conference, 7-3 overall
- Cincinnati, 5-2 conference, 7-3 overall
- Arizona, 4-3 conference, 7-3 overall
- Kansas State, 4-3 conference, 5-5 overall
- Iowa State, 3-4 conference, 6-4 overall
- TCU, 3-4 conference, 6-4 overall
- Baylor, 3-4 conference, 5-5 overall
- Kansas, 3-4 conference, 5-5 overall
- West Virginia, 2-6 conference, 4-7 overall
- UCF, 1-6 conference, 4-6 overall
- Colorado, 1-6 conference, 3-6 overall
- Oklahoma State, 0-7 conference, 1-9 overall
Houston gets back into action on Saturday, Nov. 22 when it hosts TCU at 3:00pm CT.