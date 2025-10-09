What Happened Last Time Between Houston Cougars and Oklahoma State Cowboys?
The Houston Cougars' recent move to the Big 12 has allowed them to reignite several of their old rivalries, mostly stemming from their days in the Southwest Conference. However, their series with the Oklahoma State Cowboys goes back even further.
The Cougars and Cowboys matched up quite frequently for 20 years, meeting 15 times between 1951 and 70. They spent a few years together in the Missouri Valley Conference in the early-mid 50s, but even after that, they continued to match up quite frequently. They also had a few more scattered matchups in the decades since.
In 2023, Houston and Oklahoma State met for the first time as Big 12 rivals. Unfortunately for the Cougars, it wasn't such a happy reunion.
Oklahoma State Cowboys Used Big Run to Defeat Houston Cougars
The Cougars welcomed the Cowboys to TDECU Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, with an upset on their mind, and for a while, they were in a great position to earn a big win.
Houston started this game about as well as possible, as Isaiah Hamilton intercepted an Alan Bowman pass and took it back 57 yards for a pick-six. The Cougars then kept pushing, and despite giving up a field goal and a touchdown, they found themselves with a 23-9 lead late in the second quarter after bringing down Ollie Gordon III for a safety.
After that, though, the Cowboys began to take over. From late in the second quarter to early in the fourth, they scored 27 unanswered points to turn a sticky situation into a two-score lead. Donovan Smith brought the Cougars back within one score with a 36-yard rushing touchdown, but it was ultimately too little, too late. Gordon scored his third rushing touchdown of the day with just over two minutes left to seal a 43-30 Cowboys victory.
Smith completed 17 of 29 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, but also had the aforementioned rushing score and a receiving score from Joseph Manjack IV on a trick play. Jonah Wilson was the team's leading receiver with one reception for a 60-yard touchdown.
For the Cowboys, Bowman completed 29 of 43 passes for 348 yards, two touchdowns, and the aforementioned interception. Gordon had himself a day, rushing for 164 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
Oklahoma State went on to finish the season 9-5, falling to Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game before defeating Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl (that's a lot of Texas). Houston went on to finish 4-8 after losing its regular-season finale against UCF.
Both teams have changed significantly since this game, with the Cougars improving and the Cowboys declining. So, the script might be flipped from the last time they met.