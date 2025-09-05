What Happened Last Time Between Houston Cougars and Rice Owls?
The Houston Cougars started their 2025 season the right way with a 27-0 win over Stephen F. Austin in last week's season opener. Now, though, it's time for the Cougars to step up their level of competition, and what better way to do so than against their arch rivals?
On Saturday, the Cougars will "travel" to face the Rice Owls in the latest edition of this classic Houston rivalry. With the two schools' campuses practically being right next to each other, it's no surprise that they've been playing each other for more than 50 years now. Even through conference realignment, the Bayou Bucket Classic, as some call it, has persisted, even in an on-and-off fashion.
In this year's edition of the classic rivalry, the Cougars would love to repeat last year's result once again.
Houston Cougars Dominated Rice Owls in 2024
The Cougars didn't have a lot of highlights in 2024, but possibly their biggest one came when they mopped the floor with the Owls in a 33-7 home victory on Sept. 14.
Houston's defense, by far its better unit last year, excelled in this game, allowing just 159 total yards and getting two big takeaways. The Cougars also didn't allow a touchdown until Dean Connors scored from four yards out with 1:08 to go. Connors transferred from Rice to Houston this offseason and is now set to become the first player to ever play on both sides of the rivalry.
The offense also put together a solid performance, a rarity for the 2024 Cougars. They rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns on the night, averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per attempt while running the ball down the Owls' throats. Stacy Sneed led the way with seven carries for 82 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown, while quarterback Donovan Smith scored two rushing touchdowns of his own.
It was a great night for the Cougars in an otherwise rough season, and they hope that Saturday will also be a great night. No matter the outcome of the game, though, there will be a bittersweet feeling to this game.
According to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, Houston athletic director Eddie Nuñez said Thursday that the Bayou Bucket Classic won't return until 2030 at the earliest. This is because neither school has an open non-conference slot through the 2029 season, so barring an unforeseen change, a matchup in that time just isn't feasible.
Hopefully, the two sides are able to work out a solution sooner rather than later, as football in the Lone Star State is more fun when they're playing.