3 Houston Cougars Who Could Stand Out vs Rice
Looking at the Houston Cougars’ Week 1 performance against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, there were a ton of players who had breakout performances that seemingly came out of nowhere.
In Week 2, they turn their attention to the Rice Owls and the Bayou Bucket Classic. The Coogs have recently dominated the historic rivalry, winning eight of the last 10 meetings between the squads.
With the rivalry on the horizon, here are three Houston players who could have an impact against the Rice Owls.
3 Houston Cougars Who Could Have an Impact in Week 2
1. Dean Connors, Running Back
For Connors, this game is personal. Before coming to the Cougars ahead of 2025, he spent three seasons with the Rice Owls, where he compiled 307 rushes for 1,679 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.
Against the Lumberjacks, Connors showcased his ability to run with physicality and an old-school mentality with an ability to do it all.
“It was almost like I was trained not to like the Houston Cougars because we were crosstown rivals,” Connors told the Houston Chronicle after he transferred. “This was the first visit I took, and when I was done, I was like this is where I’m going.”
On Saturday, Connors will be entering Rice Stadium as a traitor, hungry to prove to his former teammates that he made the right decision.
2. Tanner Koziol, Tight End
In the Coogs’ Week 1 victory, Koziol had already shown his connection with quarterback Conner Weigman. The quarterback found Koziol in the first half for their first touchdown in Scarlet and White, and they looked like they had been playing together for years.
In his debut, Koziol recorded seven receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown, something Houston fans hope he can recreate in Week 2. If the Weigman-Koziol connection gets going early, the Owls could be in some trouble.
3. Will James, Defensive Back
James showed out in Week 1, and put together arguably the best defensive performance out of any Houston player against Stephen F. Austin. He put up an impressive four total tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup in the lopsided victory.
While Rice is a run-heavy team, the corner was not afraid to stick his nose into the heart of the offensive line and get into the backfield. With his two tackles for loss last week, expect James to play a key part in keeping the Owls’ run game at bay.