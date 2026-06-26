What Happened Last Time Houston Played West Virginia?

Houston has a lot of major games during its upcoming 2026 season.

Many of those opponents come in the first half of the season. Teams like Texas Tech and UCF are some major conference opponents and will be tough to beat if Houston hasn't found their footing.

However, the other half of the season doesn't look as tough as the beginning. Houston will be playing against Utah in week eight, but the other teams have already been beaten by Houston or have had close games with the Cougars.

One of the outliers from those teams is West Virginia, as they upset Houston 45-35 during the 2025 season. When looking at the 2026 season, can the Mountaineers upset Houston once more?

Houston's last game against WVU

Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. (15) passes against Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Houston hasn't had a long history against the Mountaineers, but their last two games have been high scoring games for both teams. Both games have had both teams reach a margin of thirty points or more, with Houston winning in 2023 and WVU winning in 2025.

WVU has remained as one of Houston's greatest opponents when it comes to conference play, as their past few matchups have shown close games against each other. While Houston's win in 2023 didn't get them any closer to a post season bowl opportunity, their loss in 2025 was detrimental because of the Cougar's proximity to the Big 12 championship.

The 2026 season will be the first year that Houston plays away against WVU, as their last two matchups have been at home against the Mountaineers. Being away from home could be a factor in the matchup and gives WVU a chance to upset the Cougars late in their season.

With Houston's new additions to their roster, many positions on the Cougars' roster have either seen improvement or have seen a new star in their area. With players like Paris Melvin Jr. and Ashton Porter on the defensive side of the ball, the new look Houston defense will definitely slow down WVU's high scoring offense.

The game ultimately comes down to defensive production, as both teams have high scoring offenses that can overpower their opponent's defense. The new talent in Houston's secondary will definitely play a factor, but by the time Houston plays WVU many positions will have their definitive starters.

As of now, Houston is favored into their week 11 game against WVU, but that script could change with a few good drives from the Mountaineer offense.