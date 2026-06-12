What Happened The Last time Houston Played Colorado?

The Colorado Buffaloes have had a long history of being one of the more popular teams in college football.

Since their run in 2024 with Head Coach Deion Sanders and his two relatives playing for the Buffaloes, Colorado hasn't looked too good. With their recent season having a record of 3-9 overall, Sanders has begun his rebuild in Colorado.

With Colorado being in the same conference as Houston, what happened the last time these two faced off, and can the Buffaloes upset the Cougars this year?

Houston versus Colorado in 2025

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) dives for the end zone pylon as Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) defends during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While their history hasn't been very long, Colorado and Houston have had a recent game in 2025.

Houston ended up winning the game with a final score of 36-20, but the victory didn't come naturally for Houston. The first half of the game had a score of 16-14 with Houston winning at the time, but it seemed like Colorado was preparing for a comeback near the end of the half.

After halftime, Houston would end up taking over the game with a touchdown and a field goal. After those ten points, Colorado seemed to be discouraged and ended their night with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The game helped Houston in many ways. The victory had them 1-0 in the conference and helped the Cougars establish themselves in the college football landscape.

It also established Conner Weigman as the main quarterback in Houston, with WR Amare Thomas and RB Dean Connors also gaining some more attention from media. Players would begin gaining confidence for the rest of the season after this game.

Houston vs Colorado in 2026

Houston and Colorado will have a week ten matchup in 2026. Compared to their week three matchup the year before, Colorado does have the opportunity to upset the Cougars late in the season.

Colorado has built up their defense with their 2026 recruiting class, and that same defense was the main weakness that Houston took advantage of in order to win their last matchup. This new game in 2026 will definitely feature a more prepared Colorado defense, and Houston has to find a way to get past that.

Given that it's also one of the last few games on Houston's schedule, Colorado will definitely have a chance to upset an exhausted Houston roster. With games against Cincinnati and Utah before their matchup, Houston will definitely use more resources and manpower for those games compared to their week ten match.