What Makes Houston a Big 12 Championship Contender?

Houston has had a major rebuild throughout the past few years.

Ever since new Head coach Willie Fritz joined the Cougars in 2024, many positive changes have happened in the program. A new culture, recruitment style, and a change in mindset have turned the Cougars into a powerhouse.

The culture has changed drastically in Houston, as it seems everyone in the locker room has the same goal of winning every game that is on the schedule. Not only is this new, but it was also practically unheard of for the past decade.

However, many things about the Houston Cougars are still unknown, and time is running out to secure what we know about Houston. Looking at all of the new developments from last year, why are the Cougars viewed as a championship-winning team?

Houston's recent positives

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz hoists the champions trophy after the win over Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Houston's recent developments, culture is the main thing many new fans look at. Fritz has changed the expectations for the Cougars in a short amount of time, and it only seems like the beginning of a dynasty in Houston.

With their bowl win in 2025, Houston will be one of the favorites to make it to the Big 12 championship. Competition will be fierce, as two favorites to reach the conference also appear on Houston's schedule this year.

Texas Tech and Utah will be early tests for the Cougars, but Houston has enough talent to push through and win against both of these teams. If Houston hadn't changed anything from 2024, we could've seen a much different perspective on these games.

Recruitment in Houston has also begun to blow up, as five-stars have begun committing to Houston or transferring over to the Cougars. The most popular example is the quarterback of the future in Keisean Henderson, but Conner Weigman is also one of Houston's biggest five-stars at the quarterback position.

This has not only gotten attention for Houston, but has allowed the Cougars to host more visits for four-stars that could change the game. Many positions on Houston's roster need depth, and the best way to do that is to give more incentives for those recruits.

Lastly, the talent on the roster from last year has stayed with Houston heading into their 2026 season. Not only is this good for the longevity of the program, but it proves that many athletes that play for Houston tend to stick with the Cougars for longer, giving the program more flexibility when it comes to the upcoming year.