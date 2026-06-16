The Future of Houston Cougars Football Starts With Keisean Henderson

Houston has produced talented quarterbacks from Heisman winner Andre Ware to all-time passing leader Case Keenum.

The same can be said about senior quarterback Conner Weigman. However, 2026 is the last season for Weigman, and his replacement, Keisean Henderson, can be a vital piece the Cougars need in the future.

Here are mulitple factors that could impact Henderson's future at Houston.

Mentorship

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) calls a play during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Henderson is getting a great mentor in Weigman, who can help him develop his game. Weigman has experience when it comes to facing powerhouses, when he played with Texas A&M.

Giving that knowledge to a quarterback who likes to compete and challenge teams could make Henderson one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the Big 12. Additionally, Weigman can teach Henderson how to communicate with teammates, be aware in the pocket and have a calm mindset in games.

If Henderson collects all the pieces that Weigman is giving him, the transition from the quarterbacks could be much smoother than expected.

Head Coach

Henderson has one of the best coaches in the Big 12 in Willie Fritz. Throughout his career, Fritz has turned around multiple teams, such as Tulane and Houston and brought them back into the national spotlight.

Additionally, Fritz gave Weigman all the pieces he needed from playmakers like wide receiver Amare Thomas to dependable players like Dean Connors. Fritz has created a playground for Henderson to try out and get a feel for the offense.

However, Fritz has to instill in Henderson about time management just like he did with Weigman. Having a quarterback who prioritizes team success over his own can be a vital skill in a young player.

Talent

What makes Keisean Henderson a dangerous quarterback to teams is his talent and skill set. Being a dual-threat quarterback gives Henderson the ability to extend plays and scramble out of the pocket for big plays.

Combine his dual-threat archetype with his athleticism, and Henderson becomes a force to be reckoned with. If Henderson can hone his talent to near perfection, he could show signs of former quarterback Greg Ward Jr. or even signs of Ware.

Roster

Another big reason that Henderson can become a vital piece for Houston is the complete roster the Cougars offer. Although guys like Thomas are leaving after the 2026 season, the Cougars have made it their mission to give quarterbacks stability.

Surrounding Henderson with experienced veterans, reliable players from the transfer portal, and young teammates who are competitive can make both him and Houston a national threat to opposing teams.