What Texas Tech Does Better Than Houston & Why It Matters?

Some athletic programs that have a football team know that there are certain things they do better than other teams.

It is all about executing and walking out of the contest feeling good with a victory.

When Texas Tech takes on Houston, there are going to be a few things both sides know they excel at, while others are areas they struggle in.

When this game takes place on a Friday night in front of a rowdy Raiders crowd, Willie Fritz & Co must find ways to create those game-changing moments because there are areas on paper that do not favor the Cougars. What is one of those departments?

Defensive Power

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; The Houston Cougars celebrate after a play against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

No shade thrown toward the Houston defense. The defensive coordinator, Austin Armstrong, did a fantastic job helping his unit take the next step toward reaching 10 wins in the 2025-26 campaign. He called great games, and there were others that left room for improvement.

For Texas Tech, that was one of those things that head coach Joey McGuire & Co. had under control, and it was a primary reason they sat atop the conference standings and were ranked favorably.

If there is an argument for why the Red Raiders might be given the upper hand, it is that they were No. 3 in total defense last season and No. 1 in defensive stop rate. Is that not impressive? It is a great accomplishment that not every program can brag about, certainly after making the College Football Playoff.

There is a ferocious mindset on that side of the ball that is just different. There is a ton of applied pressure. There is a security blanket in the secondary. There are a ton of tackling machines. All needed for another run at getting back to the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington.

The Cougars were nowhere near ranked like the Red Raiders were. Defensively, the unit ranked No. 52 overall, allowing 24.8 points per game while giving up 218.8 yards per game through the air. On the ground, there was an average of 129 yards per game. As for the Red Raiders, they allowed 12.3 points per game and gave up 194.9 yards in the air, while suffering only 68.1 yards on the ground.

Based on the numbers, the arrow points to Texas Tech’s defense being more stacked.

Tall Task For Houston Offense

If the defense for Texas Tech can be replicated to anything like last season, it will make it extremely difficult to game-plan for because of all the unique looks thrown at quarterback Conner Weigman to read.

Houston’s offense was presented several chances to tally some points last season, and if this defense is constructed anything like it was a year ago, with a massive wall upfront, along with a solid secondary with hard-hitting linebackers, it could be a long day at the office.

The Cougars' offense ranked No. 96 nationally, averaging 29.1 points per game, which ranked No. 64. There were some upsides to what offensive coordinator Slade Nagle did to take this scary offense to the next level. He helped them average 394.5 yards per game and 178.1 yards rushing per game.

An issue going into this matchup? It is likely the biggest game on the schedule, and it isn't the first conference game Houston would probably like to have, as it isn’t a cupcake.

Fritz & Co. are ready for any challenge, but after how last season went against the school from West Texas, it was a memory to flush down the toilet.

There were 345 yards in the air for the Red Raiders, as well as 207 rushing yards. Not for the Cougars. Only 164 passing yards and 103 on the ground.

If those numbers do not increase, there is a very good possibility that it could be a repeat of last year’s affair.

Both schools meet on Friday, September 18.