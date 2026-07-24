What the Houston Defense Means to Jordan Allen

When it comes to the Houston defense, many positive things have happened recently.

When it comes to recruiting a new defense, Houston has outdone itself throughout the past few classes of new recruits. Transfers have heard of Houston's success and are also making the jump to join the Cougars.

The defense has also seen a major spike in talent because of this, with names like Latrell McCutchin Sr making the NFL after the draft earlier this year. Many of these Houston defensive players could follow that same path, or even get drafted in the official event.

With Jordan Allen, his abilities and talent are still in development, but he is slowly becoming one of Houston's biggest names on the defense. How was he able to become this impressive name on Houston's roster?

Jordan Allen and the Houston Defense

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Jordan Allen (6) sacks TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen has been one of the biggest new names in the Houston defense after joining the Cougars in 2025. Before Houston, Allen played for LSU, one of the biggest names in the SEC.

Allen is one of the reasons why Houston was ranked super high on the Big 12 defensive charts, as he was one of the biggest producers when it comes to tackles. He rarely missed one and earned himself a rank of fourth among Big 12 safeties and No. 16 among all Big 12 defensive players.

This year looks to be one of his strongest yet, as his previous experience with the Cougars will help him achieve his goals this year. And looking at the defensive coach for the 2026 season in PJ Hall will definitely help Allen develop into a star.

"Coach Hall talks to me everyday about 'Jay you want to get drafted, right?' so you gotta make these type of plays" Allen said to GoCoogs. "He holds me at a very high standard every single day."

Hall is definitely one of the major reasons on why Houston has been so successful recently. His time with the Cougars has been one of the reasons why the Houston defense continues to grow.

Allen has established himself as one of the biggest threats on the Houston defense and one of the players opposing offenses should look out for when it comes to their offensive strategy. Allen has a lot of playing time opportunity in Houston and will definitely be a Cougar for a long time with Coach Hall on the defense.