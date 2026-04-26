The Houston Cougars defense has been one of the better units in the country in the first two seasons of the Willie Fritz era. They've put up some impressive performances and one of the stalwarts of the defense has been cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr.

He was now signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tennessee Titans. The 6-foot-1 corner was invited to the NFL Combine in February and was expected to be drafted on Day 3. McCutchin Sr. started all 13 games for Houston this past season and made it to the All-Big 12 Second Team. He led the Cougars with 10 pass breakups and put up a 78.2 PFF defensive grade, which was second on the team.

McCutchin Sr. made 52 total tackles, had one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. While he's been the top corner for Houston the last two seasons, the Cougars are still in great shape even with him moving on to the NFL.

Houston's Secondary Talent

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) celebrates with defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) after an interception during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston still has plenty of cornerback talent to keep their secondary strong. That starts with junior cornerback Will James, who'll likely take that starting spot. James made a huge impact all over the field and snagged three interceptions last season, including a 37-yard pick-six against Rice.

He also started all 13 games at corner this past season and was on the All-Big 12 Second Team as well as All-Texas Second Team on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. James led the Cougars in interceptions, turnovers gained (4) and forced fumbles (2). His 78.1 PFF coverage grade ranked third on the team.

James played for Southern Miss as a freshman in 2024 as a three-star recruit. He's more than capable of manning Houston's starting corner spot.

The Cougars found the perfect replacement at corner through the transfer portal with junior defensive back Javion White from Tulane. He made 16 starts across two seasons at Tulane and was an All-AAC Third-Team selection. White got three interceptions in 2025 and made 50 total tackles as well as a forced fumble.

He's versatile in the secondary and plays safety as well. White, the former three-star recruit, will likely start at corner for Houston.

The Cougars also added senior cornerback Jalen Mayo through the transfer portal from Stephen F. Austin. He pairs up with his secondary coach, Marcus Trice, and his experience could play a role as well. Mayo was a 2025 All-Southland Conference First Team selection and tied for the team lead with four interceptions.

Additionally, ultra-talented three-way player and four-star recruit Paris Melvin Jr. will also play in the secondary as a defensive back. He's already stood out in spring camp and can be a real difference maker at the position. Melvin Jr. recorded 30 tackles, four TFLs, and one interception as a senior at Cy-Springs High School.

The two starting safeties in senior Kentrell Webb and senior Jordan Allen return from last season as well. The overall depth and talent in the secondary have arguably gotten better now.