What Wins and Loses Game For Houston Against Texas Tech

Another week closer to Texas Tech taking on Houston.

This year, it will be in Lubbock, a place that will be rocking on a Friday night under the primetime bright lights for the first Big 12 conference game of the season.

The Cougars lost to the Red Raiders last season on their home turf, so it is time for head coach Willie Fritz and Co. to get revenge for what Joey McGuire’s group did to them.

What can punch a win for Houston and what can cost them a loss?

Wins It

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Consistency.

There wasn't enough of that when the Cougars hosted last season, as way too many errors killed any momentum it tried to build. Interceptions were thrown. Missed tackles happened. All around mistakes.

There were two quarterbacks who played in that game. Conner Weigman and Zeon Chriss-Gremillion.

The offense just wasn’t in sync much on the field in the first-ranked game of the season. Getting the ball in the hands of its biggest playmakers to make explosive plays didn’t really happen, as it has to this time. More flow is needed.

Weigman will have his fingers crossed that he can participate in the entire contest and use his weapons against one of last year's best defenses. He will need the offensive line to open gaps for running backs like Makhi Hughes and Re’Shaun Sanford, so the playbook can open up and offensive coordinator Slade Nagle can let Weigman chunk it to several reliable targets.

He has options like Amare Thomas, Harvey Broussard and Koby Young that will be ready to rock and roll. Finding ways for these guys to create separation, make highly contested catches, and record a ton of yards that tire down the Texas Tech secondary could be key. Only 164 receiving yards were registered last season by six different players, and 103 rushing yards were recorded by five speedsters, so if those numbers go up and get cleaned up, it might be a long evening for the home team.

Loses It

Defense allowing too many yards costs the Cougars this game.

It has to be emphasized because Texas Tech is going to waste no time moving the football down the field, as shown at TDECU Stadium, where it posted 345 yards passing and 207 on the ground.

Last season, the Houston defense ranked No. 40 in total defense, allowing 333.1 yards per game. They were also No. 45 in scoring defense, giving up 22.1 points; No. 49 in rush defense, allowing 135.5 yards; and No. 41 in pass defense, allowing 197.6 yards.

Texas Tech has an explosive offense this season, featuring a young group of running backs and wide receivers, and it will try to make those numbers Houston had appear bad.

Out wide, the Cougars have to cover Micah Hudson, Coy Eakin, and Kenny Johnson, who all have solid footwork, run precise routes, and track the ball down well.

In the run game, the Red Raiders can hand it off to Cameron Dickey and J’Koby Williams, who show discipline, vision and patience. There is scary acceleration when they take off, so not stopping these downhill runners could add up fast.

If the veterans on Houston’s defense, like Kentrell Webb, Latreveon McCutchin, and Ashton Porter, cannot rally the defense to get enough stops, it might cost Fritz & Co.