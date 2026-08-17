Houston Fall Camp Day 11: Key Updates and Quotes That Matter From Willie Fritz

Fall camp for Houston Cougars football continues to move along, and there are just under two weeks left leading up to regular-season practice.

The Cougars are set to kick off a highly anticipated season on Sept. 5 against Oregon State and fall camp has been the time to figure everything out and what the potential two-deep roster is. Houston was just ranked No. 23 in the preseason AP poll.

While most of the starting spots already look to be set, it will be important to see how the rest shakes out. Practice No. 11 was spent in the indoor practice facility and coach Willie Fritz spoke to the media afterwards. He provided some important updates across all three phases of the team.

What We Learned From Fritz in Fall Camp

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz celebrates a play with defensive back Marc Stampley II (22) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were a couple of key updates that Fritz gave on special teams. Houston has been going through a kicking competition through camp and he mentioned that redshirt sophomore Jonathan Dimas is currently on the first team at the moment.

"Dimas is currently running one on extra point and field goal, with Zac Yoakum two, and then kickoff has been Yoakum. Probably Dimas two," Fritz said.

It's still a long way to go, but Dimas, who is from Houston and has been with the program since 2024, would be a nice story to have as the starting placekicker. Dimas went to Westfield High School and was the 2024 Kohl’s Kicking Camp Senior Showcase winner as he went 18/18 on field goals up to 65 yards.

This would be a bit unexpected, considering the transfer of redshirt freshman Evan Noel from Florida got a lot more attention. It looks like Dimas has been great in fall camp.

Houston has had a variety of returners for punt and kickoff during camp. That has included wide receivers such as Amare Thomas, Jaquise Martin and Trent Walker. It's also featured running back ReShaun Sanford II and current two-way talent Paris Melvin Jr.

Walker is the most experienced returner out of the group, and that's something Fritz likes.

"He's been in a lot of different stadiums catching punts, so right now, he's our leader as our punt returner," Fritz said.

The Cougars feature a couple of standout freshmen players that could see some real playing time.

"John Hebert has been very, very impressive. Well coached. He's got great practice habits," Fritz said. "Same thing with Paris. He's gonna play for us as well."

Herbert, the former Strake Jesuit star, will likely still get some chances even in a deep running back room. Additionally, Fritz mentioned some of the freshman offensive linemen that are currently on the second team in guard Noah Abebe and Aaron Wolford, as well as defensive lineman Kaleb Walker.

Fritz gave a couple of injury updates as well.

"RJ (Lee) got a little banged up, and otherwise, we're pretty good if we had to play a game tomorrow. I think him, Muizz (Tounkara), and obviously, Luke McGary. We're hoping for those guys to be ready week two, three, somewhere like that," Fritz said.

The offensive line is set, but a key focus in fall camp was the second unit. It looks like that group has some key names that have been figured out. Redshirt junior Larry Crawford, sophomore tackle RJ Lee, and redshirt sophomore Ronnell McLain were named by Fritz besides the two freshmen mentioned earlier.