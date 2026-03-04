Which Houston Cougars Will Shine at the 2027 NFL Combine?

Tight end Tanner Koziol and cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr. have been making major noise at this year's NFL Combine, giving the Houston Cougars a boost in national attention.

With Indianapolis already putting the program in the spotlight, it's hard not to start wondering which Houston players could be next in line to turn heads a year from now. Since hiring Willie Fritz, Houston has looked increasingly competitive in the Big 12, and that progress is starting to translate into more NFL-caliber talent.

It's no secret that Houston is expected to be a contender in the Big 12 once again this season. With a roster that appears even more talented than last year's, the Cougars could send an even larger group of NFL-ready prospects to the 2027 NFL Combine.

Amare Thomas, WR

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Amare Thomas likely has the highest chance of making some major noise at the 2027 NFL Combine. The wide receiver put together a stunning first season with the Cougars by catching 65 passes for 966 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

While his 6-foot, 205-pound frame may be a concern for some NFL scouts and owners, Thomas has shown that he can succeed anywhere on the field. The Birmingham, AL, native spent most of his time in the slot last year for Houston, but was a threat on the outside as well in certain offensive schemes.

If Thomas can improve on what he did last season, he won't just be a player to monitor in next year's draft cycle — he could quickly become one of the more talked-about wide receivers in the country.

Conner Weigman, QB

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) during warmups before the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While he may not be at the top of everyone's draft board, Conner Weigman remains one of college football's most balanced quarterbacks. After spending three years in College Station with the Texas A&M Aggies, Weigman made the decision to enter the transfer portal, and eventually bought into what Fritz was building in Houston.

Weigman became a foundational piece of Houston's turnaround by emerging as a consistent threat with his legs while still making big throws in key moments. During the 2025 season, he completed 232 of 356 passes for just over 2,700 yards and 25 touchdowns, while adding 700 rushing yards and 11 more scores on the ground.

If he puts together another strong season in Houston's offense, Weigman has the kind od dual-threat skill set that can force scouts to take a much closer look.

Makhi Hughes, RB

Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs against UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (4) during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Makhi Hughes may be the most intriguing name of the bunch because of what he's already shown at the collegiate level. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back previously played under Coach Fritz at Tulane, where he posted back-to-back 1,300-yard rushing seasons. In his lone year at Oregon, Hughes got buried on the depth chart, which resulted in his transfer to Houston.

If Hughes can once again produce at a high level with Houston, the entire offense could be elevated because of it. During his time with the Green Wave, Hughes averaged an impressive 5.3 yards per carry — the kind of efficiency that does not happen by accident. If he brings that same production to the Cougars, it is easy to see why he could be a name to watch at this time next year.