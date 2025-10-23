Why Arizona State's Injury Issues Could Lead to Houston Cougars Upset Win
Before the Houston Cougars make the trip to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, we've got the first availability report for this weekend's battle between top teams in the Big 12.
Earlier this week, Coach Willie Fritz broke some unfortunate news that wide receiver Stephon Johnson would miss the remainder of the year with a foot injury. The Sun Devils got some unfortunate news of their own with one of the best wide receivers in the country, Jordyn Tyson, being ruled out for this weekend's heated matchup between programs near the top of the Big 12.
While the Cougars have had their own share of injuries this season, head coach Willie Fritz's team still remains one of the healthier teams in the Big 12. The Sun Devils on the other hand could have some issues with depth this Saturday with all the names listed on the first midweek injury report.
Why the Jordyn Tyson Injury Changes Everything
Arizona State's star wide receiver has been one of the more exciting athletes in the Big 12 during the 2025 season. In his first seven games, Tyson leads the Big 12 nearly every receiving category with 57 receptions, 628 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. It's an understatement to say that the junior is a gamechanger for the Sun Devils.
For the Houston defense, Tyson's injury means a variety of things. Not only will the Cougars be able to focus on stopping Arizona State's dynamic rushing attack, but Houston defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong will likely have the ability to pressure the opposing quarterback more often.
While Arizona State's offensive line is nothing to scoff at, they've still shown weaknesses over the course of the season. If Carlos Allen Jr., who's currently listed as questionable, is able to suit up this weekend, Houston's defensive line could be a deciding factor in controlling the line of scrimmage.
Without Tyson, Houston's gameplan in the secondary likely changes as well. The Cougars have been a prime example of what a "bend don't break" defense is supposed to look like. Without a reliable target for quarterback Sam Leavitt on critical downs, Houston's style of defense could prove to be troublesome for the Sun Devils.
Could the Sun Devils have Depth Issues this Saturday?
Other notable names on Arizona State midweek availability report include defensive end Prince Dorbah, running back Kyson Brown, and safety Myles Rowser. Linebackers Jordan Crook and Tate Romney are also significant names that could influence Houston's ability to move the football.
Dorbah has been one of the best defensive players in the Big 12 this season. While the redshirt senior has only totaled 15 tackles in six games, four of those tackles have resulted in sacks on the opposing quarterback.
When looking at the other position groups on Arizona State's defense, Rowser and Crook are names to look out for in the other availability reports during the week. Both the defensive back and the linebacker have totaled 49 tackles this season as key pieces of a solid Sun Devils defense. Crook has also been a threat in rushing the quarterback with 2.0 sacks.
If either one of them aren't able to suit up on Saturday, it could raise questios about the stability of Arizona State's defense.