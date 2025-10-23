2 Key Points From Willie Fritz's Preview of Arizona State
Tempe, Arizona, is going to host a huge primetime matchup between the Houston Cougars and Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Houston’s offense, trained by coach Willie Fritz to perform at an elite level, includes an athlete from Cypress, Texas, who has shifted the narrative surrounding the program. The program has an offensive coordinator who has excelled in building players into leaders.
Fritz expressed his appreciation and kind words toward both men and also provided a preview of their next opponent's composition.
Weigman and Nagle Groove
Offensive coordinator Slade Nagle has driven quarterback Conner Weigman to step out of his comfort zone and blossom into a player that he hasn’t been able to be in years past.
From his ability to use his legs, to unloading deep balls downfield as well as not being hesitant to make tight window throws, it’s factored into how good the Houston offense has been able to be through eight weeks of football.
“Conner is getting more and more comfortable with our offense,” Fritz said. “I’ve said many times before, I think this is the fourth different offense in four years when you include high school.”
With coaches like Jimbo Fisher and Mike Elko, Weigman has been asked to do a lot for his team when the rest of his teammates haven’t always risen to the occasion. Players on the Cougars have delivered, providing the junior QB with a different structure that has been easier to transition into.
“He’s been in some different structures of offense, and I think he’s done an excellent job with picking them up," Fritz said. "He’s a smart guy and understands things. Knows where to go. Him and coach Nagle and coach Bell is very involved also. They do a good job of communicating. I was impressed.”
Arizona State Preview
Last season, the Sun Devils earned a ticket to the playoffs, where they took on the Texas Longhorns. This experience motivated the program this season to meet expectations. Fritz shared how he actually caught the game live and was familiar with the brand of football that coach Kenny Dillingham likes to play with.
“Obviously, they’re the defending Big 12 Champions. Matter of fact, I actually went to their game against Texas. They had a call here or there that they didn’t quite get. They would have won the game.”
Fritz credited Arizona State for Dillingham's plans about the roster and for recruiting some of the best athletes in the country.
“Coach Dillingham has done a phenomenal job,” Fritz said. “They’ve done a great job recruiting and very, very talented offense. Defense. Kicking game. It’s going to be a big-time challenge for us.”
Extending plays and running the ball.
That was a topic for discussion when the media asked Fritz about what is ahead for the Cougars. From his coaching resume, he has seen a ton of different offenses. The environment that QB Sam Leavitt is learning in has given him the skillset to maneuver in and out of the pocket, which is something Fritz admired.
“They’ve got an excellent quarterback,” Fritz said. “He’s one of the top guys in the country at the quarterback position. Twenty years ago, guys would get in the pocket and they would were statues and that’s not the case anymore. Seems like all of them can move around a little bit. We’re going to be playing back-to-back weeks where guys can really move around well.”
Houston will kick off against Arizona State on Saturday, October 25, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.