Why Cincinnati is One of Houston's Biggest Threats in the Big 12

Houston has been around the Big 12 for a few years now.

Ever since joining the conference in 2023, the Cougars have had their sights on a conference championship. The Cougars were one of the best teams to come out of the AAC, and their chance to play alongside the Big 12 was major for Houston.

Being one of the more recent teams to join the conference, many conference opponents have become rivals. Most of these teams are also in Texas, with the biggest opponent being Texas Tech.

Playing against Cincinnati hasn't fared well for the Cougars, as a five-game losing streak haunts the Houston football team heading into their 2026 matchup. With such a severe amount of losses on Houston's end, can this new team turn the tables on the Bearcats?

Houston vs Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jack Dingle (49) attempts to tackled Houston Cougars wide receiver Dalton Carnes (85) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bearcats have had a long history with Houston, dating back to their previous conference. The American Athletic Conference hosted both of these teams before they both moved to the Big 12, and they had a constant back-and-forth.

When Houston would win, Cincinnati would strike back the next season and make it even. It was a major back-and-forth between teams, and many fans would wait throughout the season just to see the rivalry.

However, with the recent lack of talent on Houston's roster, Cincinnati has been able to win five games in a row against the Cougars. That could change this season, but many things would have to be fixed on the Houston roster.

Luckily, Houston has had a full restart and begun building up talent on their roster in 2025, with the Cougars taking a 10-3 bowl-winning season. Now that they have the talent, Houston is favored over the Bearcats.

Without a main starting quarterback, the Bearcats are in one of the worst states that they have been. They've used the transfer portal to their advantage, picking up major parts on their defensive front in order to account for the lack of offensive pressure.

This leaves Houston with a weakness to exploit, as Cincinnati's offense isn't the best that it has been. With a couple of major plays on the defense, Houston could definitely score some points from interceptions.

However, Cincinnati always has a way to upset Houston, and that is to use their own defensive pressure to slow down any offensive plays Houston has. This has been one of its best strategies against Houston, and will no doubt be one of the biggest ways Cincinnati could win against the Cougars.