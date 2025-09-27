Why Houston Cougars Fans Need to Pump Brakes on CFP Hopes
Coming into the weekend, the Houston Cougars had their sights set on the football programs first 4-0 start in almost a decade. With a late-night matchup against a struggling Oregon State Beavers (0-5) team on Friday, Coach Willie Fritz and his squad were primed to keep the momentum they've built so far this season.
After their win over Colorado, the energy around the Houston football program seemed to change for the better. In only one conference game, the Cougars found themselves going from a team that merely looked decent to a team that, while still being a longshot, could contend for a Big 12 title appearance.
Unfortunately, even with their 27-24 win over the Beavers, that sentiment came to a screeching halt as Oregon State proved to be more than just another opponent on the schedule. Now, with question marks on offense, the Cougars have more work to do before they are ready for conference championship, and eventually, College Football Playoff discussions.
Cougars Offense Still Slow to Start?
In Houston's first two wins over Stephen F. Austin and Rice, the Cougars got off to a slow start on offense scoring an average of 3.5 points in the first quarter. Against the Colorado Buffaloes, Slade Nagle's offense found a rhythm as they scored 10 points before the first quarter finished.
Against a struggling Oregon State team, Houston's tendency to start slowly on offense reared its ugly head again as the Cougars were shut out in the first quarter.
It wasn't until late in the second quarter that the Cougars got on the board with a 25-yard field goal, followed by a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Conner Weigman.
Injuries on the offensive line likely had a major impact on Houston struggling to establish the run. Through their first three games, the Cougars averaged more than 200 rushing yards per game. Anytime you can run the ball with that type of success, your offense will eventually find the endzone.
Against the Beavers, the Houston running back committee averaged under 3.0 yards per carry with Dean Connors leading the pack with only 53 rushing yards.
If they want to contend with the other superpowers in the Big 12, the Cougars are going to need more production on the ground in the weeks to come.
Looking at the Bigger Picture
As previously mentioned, both the Houston football team and Coog Nation alike experienced a reality check for the first time this season. While the Cougars did come away with an overtime road win, concerns about the team's depth now loom over the program as they get ready to re-enter conference play.
That looming lack of depth has put Houston's lofty goals for the 2025 season to a temporary halt. While finding a win on the road is never easy, many expected the Cougars to carry momentum into next week's matchup against Texas Tech with a strong performance against the Beavers on Friday night.
On a more positive note, Coach Fritz and the coaching staff may have learned a few things about their players from the narrow win. If another team was in the same scenario, there's no telling how they would react after going down 14-0 against a winless team.
For Houston, both the offense and defense showed a level of maturity that the Cougars haven't had in years prior. With that type of resilience on both sides of the ball, the optimism surrounding the program still feels justified even with a less than desirable performance that lasted throughout the majority of the game.