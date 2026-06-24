Why Houston Football Could Have the Big 12’s Best Offensive Line

Houston's offensive line has recently become one of the strongest lines in the conference.

For a time, Houston couldn't handle the Big 12 defenses. That was until 2024 when the Cougars' path to success changed with Willie Fritz as the new head coach.

Prior to Willie Fritz joining the Cougars in 2024, Houston's OL always had problems when it came to protecting their quarterback. The Big 12 was a new conference that Houston had just joined, and their OL room was weak compared to the strong defensive lines we saw from Texas Tech.

Ever since Fritz took control of Houston in 2024, one of his main priorities was to revamp a weak offense, and one of those areas that needed improvement was the OL. But how has the line changed, and what makes the 2026 OL the best in the conference?

Houston's new OL

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For a couple of years, Houston's OL needed time to improve. Fritz knew this and took to the transfer portal and recruiting in order to fix up and maintain that defense.

Beginning in 2025, we would see many transfers coming into Houston that boosted the OL overnight. We saw players like McKenzie Agnello and Alvin Ebosele prove themselves after transferring from their previous universities.

Because of those players transferring to Houston last year, we now see Houston as a dark horse in the Big 12 that could potentially compete for a conference title in 2026. Their bowl win from 2025 proves that Houston's OL has improved, as the 4-8 season in 2024 had shown what changes needed to be made.

The recruiting aspect for Houston in the Big 12 has also boosted the OL to new heights, as more and more recruits are looking to the Cougars in order to build up their talent. Players like Rhett Gray, Aaron Wolford, and Noah Abebe have joined Houston for their 2026 campaign and look to be amazing young pieces of talent that can keep Houston's OL competitive for the future.

Houston has definitely improved their OL over the past couple of years, and the reason why they remain one of the best in the conference is because of how much protection they have produced recently. There have been less sacks overall on Houston's offense, and most of that protection is thanks to Ebosele and Agnello.

Houston has also allowed more time to be had in the pocket, which is why we see many big plays coming from the Houston offense. Having talent that can stop sacks and give a QB time to throw is definitely why Houston has the scariest OL in the Big 12.