Why Houston Is Better Positioned Than People Realize Entering 2026

Houston enters the 2026 season after a 10-3 record and a bowl win in 2025, which brings expectations.

Having another 10-win season, competing in the Big 12 Championship Game and even winning the conference are expectations laid on the Cougars. Those expectations can be overwhelming but not for Houston.

Here is why Houston is in a better position than most people realize.

Improved Weapons

A big reason that Houston is in a prime position to win the conference is an increase and improvement in weapons. The Cougars have added many talented players to the offense, giving quarterback Conner Weigman players to rely on.

Running back Makhi Hughes is coming in to help Weigman stay in the balanced offense and relocate some of the burden from the quarterback. Wide receivers Amare Thomas and Trent Walker are two of the most reliable receivers in the Big 12. Thomas is one of the best superstars in the conference and Walker is another receiver Weigman can count on.

These three are the most prominent weapons; however, Houston has a deep roster filled with more weapons. Running back DJ Butler is a great backup for Hughes and tight end Patrick Overmyer had an excellent season at UTSA and is trying to replicate it in 2026 with the Cougars.

Defenses will have to respect both the run game and the passing game without getting too committed to either. Additionally, they will have to spread out the players for the passing game and focus on Thomas, Walker and Overmyer.

The Defense Has the Pieces to Take Another Step

The defense lost major pieces in 2025 and still has some gaps to fill. However, the Cougars have brought in some players that could help the defense take that next step.

Cornerback Javion White helps the secondary out and provides elite-level coverage. Linebacker Jaden Yates fills that captain role and is excellent at run-stopping. Even returning Cougars have an impact on the defense. Defensive backs Kentrell Webb, Will James and Jordan Allen help White in the secondary and are all experienced in their field.

Ashton Porter is coming from Oregon to help Houston pressure the quarterback and other players are helping push the defense in the right direction. Consistency is key in order for this defense to become one of the best in the conference.

Right Time to Strike

Houston has the best opportunity to win the Big 12 with players' talent all across the board. Many of the players are seniors or will be graduating after the 2026 season ends. The experience among players like Weigman, Thomas, White and Webb makes Houston a candidate for the conference champion.

Head coach Willie Fritz has spent two years building the foundation for this team, so 2026 could be the year that he and the Cougars finally bring a conference championship back to Houston.

Houston has to take advantage of what it has this year or its chances of a Big 12 Championship will fall out the window.