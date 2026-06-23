One Defensive Player That Could Be The Backbone for Houston

Every championship contender has an elite defense and needs players who will step up to the occasion.

For Houston, there is a player transferring in that could be a leader for Willie Fritz's defense: Ole Miss linebacker Jaden Yates.

Here is how Yates could be the backbone for Houston's defense.

Run Stopper

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Jaden Yates (30) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his only year at Ole Miss, Yates recorded 55 tackles. Additionally, when he was with Marshall in 2024, he was able to record 115 tackles. His ability to gain tackles will be important for Houston's defense, especially against teams in the Big 12.

Every team in the Big 12 boasts an explosive offense. However, they also have a run game to take the load off of the passing game. Yates proves to be a dominant run stopper, which will force opposing teams to pass more often, allowing for more turnovers and mistakes.

If Yates becomes a reliable run defender, he gives Houston's defense an edge against the strongest run games.

His Potential

Yates has the potential to be one of the best linebackers in the Big 12. His ability to stop the run, fortify the air and pressure the quarterback will be great assets for the defense.

Going into his last year, Yates has already gained years of experience to be a leader and teacher for the younger players. Combined with his athleticism and versatility, Houston could easily have the best defense in the Big 12 and one of the best in the nation.

Elevation on the defense

Linebackers are the heartbeat of the defense that elevates the entire roster to new heights. Yates has done that at Marshall and Ole Miss.

As he continues to grow throughout the 2026 season, Yates will fuel the defense's engine and take them to new heights. His ability to multitask on the field can give other players on the defense an easier time.

He allows defensive backs to focus on their assignments rather than focus on the run game. The defensive line can focus on pressuring the quarterback rather than focusing on them scrambling out of the pocket.

Competing in the Big 12 Championship and even the College Football Playoff needs Houston to have a reliable and consistent yet talented leader at the front of the defense.

The Future for Yates

This upcoming season could see Houston's defense become elite, thanks to Yates becoming a leader for the Cougars.

The 2026 campaign will give Houston fans a look at how dominant this defense is with Yates as the backbone of it all.