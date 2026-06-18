Why Houston Might Be the Most Dangerous Team in the Big 12

Houston is coming off of a Bowl winning season.

In that same season, we've seen multiple players begin to step up and claim their starting roles for Houston. Players like Conner Weigman and Amare Thomas come to mind when we look at Houston's biggest stars on their current roster.

Going from this last season to this season, we may see the roster change and get experimental. With past starters like Tanner Koziol and Dean Connors graduating and joining professional leagues, many positions on the roster will now have names that Houston hasn't seen before.

The 2026 season already looks great for Houston, as the current schedule is perfect for a winning record. However, how can they turn a winning record into a potential playoff spot in the 2026 season?

Houston's upcoming 2026 schedule

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) scores during the second half against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The current schedule for Houston football may look easy at first glance, but gets harder the deeper you look into the season.

In the early weeks, we see Houston facing off against a couple of out-of-conference opponents. This doesn't include Texas Tech, as they are a part of the Big 12, but the other three games in the first week of the season definitely look like games where we get to see the depth of the roster.

Besides the first four weeks of the season, the in-conference opponents this year seem less likely to upset Houston. Out of the nine Big 12 teams we will see face off against Houston, Utah and Texas Tech are the only two teams that were ranked higher than Houston when it came to conference victories.

The only real problems besides the Utes and the Red Raiders are West Virginia and UCF, with WVU beating the Cougars by ten and UCF coming close to upsetting Houston last season. The consistency of winning against Big 12 opponents will decide Houston's fate, but the probabilities of the Cougars winning those games are very high.

Houston's Key Players

Knowing that the schedule for the 2026 season will be a long one, the key players returning from last year have to step up if Houston wants to see more playoff action. Weigman and Thomas are the obvious offensive starters, but the defense in Houston also has some players to look out for.

With new transfers in Javion White and Jalen Mayo in the defensive back room, the Houston defense will gain two talented players who can easily defend against big passes. If they can perform like they have at their previous schools, the Houston Cougars will gain a very necessary boost in the defensive department, as the defense was one of their biggest weaknesses last year.