Why Houston Secondary Will Have Tough Challenge vs. Baylor Passing Attack
After falling to the TCU Horned Frogs this past weekend, the No. 23-ranked Houston Cougars will look to turn the page with a get-right trip to Waco on Saturday to face the Baylor Bears.
It's safe to say that Houston's secondary had a confusing day against Josh Hoover and the TCU offense. The Cougars allowed 293 passing yards and two touchdowns, but came away with three interceptions as well.
Houston's defense could face a similar style of offense when they take on Sawyer Robertson and the Baylor passing attack. The senior has totaled nearly 3,300 passing yards this season along with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Baylor leads the Big 12 in passing attempts by nearly 70. Regardless of their opponent, their offense is designed to take deep shots on a regular basis.
Who's Catching Passes for the Bears?
Baylor's receiving core has silently been one of the best offensive units in the country. While Robertson has been the one making headlines, his receivers have given opposing defenses problems all year.
Josh Cameron, a senior wide receiver for the Bears, has totaled 817 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 66 catches. Michael Trigg has been a really nice second option for Robertson this season with 694 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 50 receptions. Ashtyn Hawkins and Kole Wilson have also been productive, each with at least 500 yards receiving and five touchdowns.
If Houston's defense is going to shut down an explosive Baylor passing attack, they'll need to pressure the quarterback pretty frequently this Saturday. With a questionable Bears' offensive line, I expect to see more blitz packages against the Bears that involve linebackers Jalen Garner and Corey Platt Jr.
Baylor's Rough Stretch to End the Season
Baylor has had a chaotic end to their 2025 season. Not only have the Bears lost four of their last five games, but the program has also seen some changes internally. While head coach Dave Aranda's employment has been secured for the next year, Baylor saw athletic director Mack Rhoades step down only a week ago.
Before the season began, the Baylor Bears were expected to compete for a spot in Arlington late in the regular season. With a Heisman-caliber quarterback in Robertson, offensive production was never going to be a question.
It's the defense that's been the weakest link for the Bears this season. In the last five weeks alone, Aranda's defense has allowed more than 40 points on four separate occasions. With a defense that's struggled to stop the run this season, Saturday marks a perfect opportunity for the Cougars to rebound offensively.