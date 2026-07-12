Why Houston Will Become The Next Recruiting Hotspot

Houston has had a lot of history when it comes to their recruiting process.

Before 2024, many of the players at Houston were recruited from the transfer portal or from lesser-known high schools. These players were not the best, but could still suit up and play good football for the Cougars.

After 2024, many things surrounding Houston have changed, and one of the biggest is the culture around Houston football. Head coach Willie Fritz has implemented a championship mindset in his players, and it shows on the field.

With that championship mindset in mind, Houston has begun to rise in the recruiting portal, with many top talents committing to the Cougars. How have the Cougars gotten so high in the portal, and will it be the new standard heading into the future?

Houston's 2026 Recruiting

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston has had one of their best recruiting classes in recent memory in 2026, with five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson leading the 2026 class in statistics. Henderson was a playmaker for Legacy the School of Sport Sciences in Spring Texas, and looks to be the future quarterback after current quarterback Conner Weigman graduates.

Not only is this the first five-star recruit that Houston has seen in some time, but this move allowed Houston to keep developing their winning mindset after the current roster leaves. Henderson is not only the biggest recruit, but also one of the key pieces towards Houston's future.

Besides Henderson, Houston also got Paris Melvin Jr and Jeremiah Bushnell, two four-stars that can help out the offense in the running back and wide receiver positions. Both of these players will complement Henderson when he becomes Houston's starting quarterback, but they could also see some play in 2026 and learn from Weigman.

All of these top -tier recruits have given some more spotlight to Houston, as more high schoolers are looking towards Houston to start their own collegiate careers. With the Cougars being in the Big 12, many opportunities will come from a major conference like it, and recruits are beginning to notice.

Houston has definitely set itself up to be one of the best places to go for new recruits, as the sequence of events that have happened to the Cougars has put them in a new spotlight. With recent wins in the offseason and a head coach with a long history of turning average players into NFL talent, Houston is looking to be one of the best places to play in college football.