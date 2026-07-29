Why I'm Buying the Hype Around Amare Thomas for Houston Football

In every single offseason, a team has a player that has motioned in a ton of hype.

For wide receiver Amare Thomas, he is entering his final season with expectations of becoming the best receiver in the Big 12.

Here is why the hype around Amare Thomas is going to be bought in the 2026 season.

Proven Superstar

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, Thomas had 966 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. That alone proves that the expectations around Thomas are extremely high for this upcoming season. Every single week, opposing defenses struggle to keep up with Thomas.

If he were just shy of 1,000 yards, Thomas could exceed not only that mark but could go over 1,200 yards. The level of production he is doing is not easy to replicate, showcasing that his success was not one-and-done.

Familarity

Thomas is not only returning to head coach Willie Fritz's offense but also has quarterback Conner Weigman coming back to the offense. His chemistry with Weigman makes for one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the Big 12.

The chemistry between Thomas and Weigman was seen last season through the critical moments. Coming back with that type of chemistry is going to be important during crucial situations.

Supporting Players

Thomas isn't the only player who is carrying the offense going into this year. Last year, he was paired up with tight end Tanner Koziol and running back Dean Connors.

In 2026, Thomas has the best supporting cast around him. Wide receiver Trent Walker is coming in as the No. 2 option to move some attention from Thomas in order for him to have one-on-one matchups. Additionally, running back Makhi Hughes gives Thomas a breather between plays.

With this in mind, Thomas could put up better numbers than he did last year with this supporting cast. Since he is not doing all the lifting, he can find ways to stay off opposing teams' radars and have 100-yard games.

His Talent Exceeds Beyond the Big 12

Thomas is not playing for the Big 12 selection anymore but playing for the future. This upcoming year could make Thomas one of the best receivers in the country and raise his draft stock. His playmaking talent, route-running skills and catching abilities already make him an ideal prospect.

Although Houston has produced some of the best receivers in the league, Thomas has a chance to elevate the program to a level it has not seen in years and cement himself as one of the greatest receivers in Houston.