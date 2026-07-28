Willie Fritz Has Rebuilt Programs Before; Here's How Houston Compares

For head coach Willie Fritz, winning isn't new to him. Everywhere he has gone, winning was the standard.

However, for Houston, Fritz is building a team that can surpass expectations and win the Big 12 Conference.

Here is why Houston is one of the best programs Fritz has built up.

Access to Better Talent

Nov 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) throws a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Compared to colleges like Tulane or Georgia Southern, Fritz has the best resources he has ever had with Houston. First, Fritz has a proven quarterback, Conner Weigman, who is only going to get better in this upcoming season. Additionally, Fritz was able to triple his production in 2025, meaning Weigman could only get better.

Another important asset Fritz has in Houston is wide receivers Amare Thomas and Trent Walker. Thomas is one of the best receivers in the Big 12 and, with his athleticism, can make any catch. Walker is a proven receiver who gives Weigman more options.

These three pieces are more talented than Fritz has ever had, not to mention players such as running back Makhi Hughes, defensive back Javion White and linebacker Jaden Yates. Houston gives Fritz enough talent to develop his players into some of the best in the conference.

With that talent comes more players who want to transfer or commit to Houston, such as five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson.

Team is the Most Complete

Houston has the most complete team Fritz has had. With a powerful offense and an elite defense, this team could be in the College Football Playoffs.

Fritz has developed enough talent in every single position, making no holes or gaps anywhere on the field. The depth allows Fritz to put fresh bodies in and switch up systems during games with confidence.

The Timeline is Similar

At every team Fritz has coached, the structure is the same: he starts off rebuilding in his first year, succeeds in the second year and breaks expectations in the third year. Houston looks to be heading in the same direction as that timeline.

Fritz rebuilt Houston in his first year, brought a 10-3 record and has expectations to win the conference. With an established culture and a complete roster, Houston is in a prime position to win thanks to Fritz.

Overall

Fritz has only been at Houston for two years and turned the team into the national spotlight. When compared to other places Fritz has coached, the Cougars have more resources and a team that strives to limit the amount of holes they have in their roster.